Gwinnett County apartment fire displaces more than 3 dozen people

The Brief A fire at the Las Palmas Apartments damaged six units and displaced about 40 people. Four units were destroyed and two were heavily damaged; no injuries were reported. Officials say the fire started in a second-story unit where smoke alarms were not working.



Two dozen people have been displaced following a Sunday night fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex, according to officials.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Las Palmas Apartments at 2113 Seasons Parkway around 10:03 p.m. after multiple 911 calls about a fire. When they arrived, firefighters said the three-story apartment building had heavy fire and smoke coming from it.

Firefighters used ground hoses and aerial apparatus to fight the flames. By 10:31 p.m., officials said the fire was under control.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Firefighters battled a late-night apartment fire that destroyed six units and displaced dozens of residents at the Las Palmas Apartments along Seasons Parkway in Norcross on Sunday night, December 14, 2025. (Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services)

According to fire officials, the fire affected six apartment units. Four were a total loss, and two had heavy damage. The fire did not spread to the adjacent building.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but 40 people have been displaced. Officials said a person who lived in one of the apartments told firefighters they heard a "pop" noise, went to check it out, and discovered the fire. That person then alerted everyone in the building.

Dig deeper:

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the apartments affected by the fire.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators said the fire began in the back of a second-story unit.

Fire investigators could not access the area of origin because of a structural collapse.

The fire’s cause is officially listed as undetermined.

What's next:

Gwinnett County Office of Emergency Management and Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church joined fire officials to assist displaced residents.