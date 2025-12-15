Two young children killed in Union County mobile home fire

The Brief Two young children, believed to be ages three and six, died in a fully involved mobile home fire at Warren Trailer Park. Firefighters arrived to find the singlewide home engulfed in flames with the roof collapsed and children believed trapped inside. Union County Fire, the sheriff’s office, and the State Fire Marshal are investigating with no cause confirmed.



Two young children were killed in a mobile home fire at Warren Trailer Park, Union County Fire and Rescue officials said.

What we know:

Firefighters from all Union County Fire Department stations, including career and volunteer crews, were dispatched to the scene and arrived to find a singlewide mobile home fully engulfed in flames with the roof already collapsed. Authorities said children were believed to still be inside when crews arrived.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack in an effort to control the blaze, but two children, believed to be ages three and six, were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Union County Fire, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are jointly investigating the fire.

Authorities have not released the identities of the children who died in the fire or confirmed whether any adults were inside the home at the time.

Investigators have not said how the fire started, where it originated inside the mobile home, or whether working smoke detectors were present.

Officials also have not indicated when the fire was first reported or if any criminal charges could result from the investigation.

What they're saying:

Union County Fire and Rescue said it is extending condolences to the children’s family as the investigation continues.