Multiple people injured in shooting at Savannah-area mall

article

The Brief Police said the shooting happened at the Oglethorpe Mall Wednesday evening. Two victims are adults and one is a juvenile, according to police. All three were taken to the hospital. The mall was evacuated after the shooting. Police said there is no active threat at this time.



At least three people are injured after a shooting at a Savannah-area mall, according to Savannah police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened at the Oglethorpe Mall on Wednesday evening.

Two victims are adults and one is a juvenile, according to police. All three were taken to the hospital.

There is no longer an active threat at the mall, but no suspects were arrested, police said.

The Chief of Police in Savannah told local media outlets it was a shooting between two groups, according to WTOC, WSAV and WJCL.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating

Original reports about the shooting came in from the International Association of Firefighters around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. It called the shooting an "active and dangerous" situation.

As of a 7:47 p.m. update, the IAFF said firefighters were still on scene "tending to any additional patients and occupants who are still stuck within the building."

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of any victims or possible suspects in the shooting.

What they're saying:

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement on the shooting Wednesday.

"The reports out of Savannah are devastating. My office is monitoring the situation closely and we’re in touch with local law enforcement. We stand ready to support them with whatever they need," Carr said.