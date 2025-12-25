Former Atlanta Housing executive expected to plead guilty in fraud case

The Brief Former Atlanta Housing executive Tracy Jones is expected to plead guilty to federal charges involving the theft of more than $60,000. Prosecutors say Jones used a shell company, fake identities and false affidavits to defraud Section 8 and pandemic relief programs. Atlanta Housing has appointed a new leader for the Housing Choice Voucher Program while federal proceedings against Jones continue.



A former senior executive at Atlanta Housing is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks to federal charges of defrauding more than $60,000 from Section 8 and COVID-19 relief programs, according to federal prosecutors.

The backstory:

Tracy Jones, who served as the agency’s senior vice president of the Housing Choice Voucher Program since 2017, was arraigned last week on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government funds, wire fraud and credit application fraud. Jones oversaw one of the largest Section 8 programs in the country before being charged.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg announced that Jones has indicated she will enter a guilty plea to all three charges.

During the arraignment, Hertzberg detailed a complex web of deception used to carry out the fraud.

"She used a shell business entity, she used a false affidavit," Hertzberg said. "She convinced friends to lie and present false documents on her behalf. She used a fake name."

The investigation revealed that Jones allegedly used an alternate identity and multiple business entities to siphon funds intended for the community’s neediest residents. While her attorney, Samuel Joseph, declined to comment on the charges, prosecutors expect the case to be resolved with the upcoming plea.

The other side:

In response to the legal proceedings, Atlanta Housing released a statement: "As this is an active legal matter, Atlanta Housing is unable to comment at this time. We will follow all appropriate protocols related to both internal and external reviews of all claims."

The agency has already moved to fill the vacancy left by Jones' departure, appointing Shannon Linsey to the post on Monday.