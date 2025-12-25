Driver dies after crashing into northwest Atlanta home on Christmas Day

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A man is dead after his car crashed into a home on Harwell Road, according to police. (FOX 5)

A man is dead after his car crashed into a home on Harwell Road, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the home in northwest Atlanta around 4:15 p.m. Christmas Day after reports of a crash. When they arrived, officers said the man's car had struck a home in the 700 block of Harwell Road.

Neighbors told a FOX 5 crew on the scene that they saw paramedics performing CPR on the driver as he was placed in an ambulance.

Police said the man died after he was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified. The cause of the crash has not been released.

Police didn't say if anyone was inside the home when the crash happened.