Barrow County Schools announce additional new security feature

The Brief Weapons detection systems at Barrow County middle and high schools scan 8,200 students in under 30 minutes each morning. Student laptops will soon have decals with photos and information to improve identification during security checks. Security upgrades follow a deadly school shooting and two other safety incidents involving weapons and trespassing.



Barrow County school officials say newly implemented weapons detection systems are effectively screening students at all middle and high schools.

According to school leaders, the security tools scan approximately 8,200 students in under 30 minutes each morning. The measures are part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety following a tragic school shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, as well as two other incidents involving a student bringing a gun on campus and another student trespassing from a different district.

In addition to the detection systems, school leaders have announced plans to introduce decals on student laptops in the coming weeks. The decals will feature a student’s photo and other identifying information.

"It helps you identify the laptop to the kid—but also, in the morning scanner, to confirm who they are," according to the assistant superintendent for support services.

Students are required to hand over their laptops to staff while passing through the detection systems each morning.