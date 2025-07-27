Clayton County gymnastics coach fights to save program for Black boys

article

What they're saying:

James Jones, owner of the James Jones Gymnastics Academy, says the gym’s lease is set to expire in less than a week, and zoning restrictions are keeping him from relocating.

"This is the only all Black boys gymnastics club in the United States," Jones said.

Jones opened the gym six years ago and has coached more than 500 children. Most of them were young Black men.

At its peak, the academy served up to 60 kids per season. The program is free for most families, thanks to fundraising efforts and sponsors.

"We have physically outgrown the space. When we first moved in, most of the boys were small, and now they are teenagers and 6 feet and when they are working out they kick the ceiling," he said.

Jones says the academy has earned accolades in competitions across the country, but it’s a zoning fight with Clayton County that’s threatening the gym’s future.

"We aren't closing because we can't afford it. We aren't closing because there's not an interest. We are closing because our county's zone ordinances are so strict they won't allow us to move anywhere else," he said.

Jones says his zoning request to relocate was denied. He was told his use was categorized as "industrial use and construction."

"When I submitted my zoning request it was denied. It said it was industrial use and construction. However, next to the building is a gym. It's a basketball, pickleball and tennis gym," he said.

He also noted the lack of options for boys in other gymnastics programs nearby.

"The city of College Park owns and operates a state-of-the-art gymnastics program, but they will not let boys compete, so I took my own money and opened this gym," Jones said.

For Jones, this academy has always been more than just a gym — it's a lifelong dream born from his own childhood experiences.

"This gym means everything to me. I wanted to do gymnastics as a kid and my family couldn't afford it, and we would drive by the gym and I would see other kids doing gymnastics and I said one day I want to do that," he said in tears.

Now, with an August 1 deadline looming, Jones is holding onto hope and leaning on his community.

"I'm taking the positivity from the parents and students and letting it fuel me because it's all about the kids," he said.

What you can do:

The gym is fundraising to help find a new home. You can donate on their GoFundMe.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 reached out to Clayton County for comment and is waiting to hear back.