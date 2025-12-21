Chaos briefly erupts after man shoots himself at Atlanta Airport, police say

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Police officers stand near the South Terminal escalators by the baggage claim area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec. 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the South Terminal baggage claim escalators. Police secured the firearm quickly and said airport operations were not affected. Authorities have not released the man’s identity, condition, or what led to the shooting.



A shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has left one person injured, police confirmed.

What we know:

The gunfire happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday near the escalator near the baggage claim area.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the South Terminal.

Police quickly responded to the scene, securing the firearm and the immediate area.

The man was rushed to an area hospital. He was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time.

Officials stressed there is no major impact on airport operations.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity or his condition at the hospital.