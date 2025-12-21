Pregnant teen’s unborn child killed in shooting near I-285 ramp in Atlanta

article

The Brief



Atlanta police say a pregnant teenager lost her unborn child after she and another young adult were shot near an Interstate 285 ramp Saturday evening.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 5:21 p.m. at the I-285 southbound ramp and Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said both were alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned the woman was pregnant and that her unborn child had also been struck by gunfire. Medical personnel pronounced the child dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin piecing together what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the gunfire or whether the victims were targeted.

Investigators have not identified a suspect, released a vehicle description, or disclosed how many shots were fired.

Authorities have not said where the victims were standing or driving when the shooting happened, whether any witnesses came forward, or if nearby cameras captured the incident.

Police also have not released the condition of the 21-year-old man or the 18-year-old woman following their arrival at the hospital.