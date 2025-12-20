Hooded gunmen caught on camera in attack on 9-year-old child, mother

article

The Brief Newly released video shows multiple hooded suspects approaching the victims’ apartment moments before the shooting. A 9-year-old boy and his mother were shot in the legs and taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators are searching for the suspects and a black sedan believed tied to the attack.



Police have released new video showing the moments leading up to the shooting of a 9-year-old boy and his mother inside their southwest Atlanta apartment earlier this month.

The shooting happened a little after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway.

What we know:

The newly released footage shows two hooded figures walking toward the door of the victims’ unit while a third person in a hooded sweatshirt approaches in the background. At least two others appear to linger out of focus behind them. The video captures one person, whose face is covered, knocking before stepping to the side, appearing to hold a gun. A second person notices a Ring camera recording and covers the lens.

Security cameras also captured a black sedan believed to be tied to the attack.

Two masked individuals stand outside an apartment door, with one appearing to hold a gun, just before shots were fired into a southwest Atlanta unit. The video was captured at a Continental Colony Parkway complex on December 10, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

According to a new statement from the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit, officers arrived at the complex around 9:48 p.m. and found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg and a 33-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her left leg. Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing before being taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators later responded to determine what led up to the shooting. Police say the case remains under active investigation.

What they're saying:

In interviews last week, neighbors described chaos as bullets tore through the building.

"I heard boom, boom, boom, boom," said Darrius Starks, who lives a few doors down. He said he rushed to the victims’ unit when the gunfire stopped. "My concern was for the little boy more than the mom, because she can handle that better than he can. It was hard for me because I have a little brother."

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said bullets pierced the wall she shares with the victims’ apartment.

"I share a wall with the neighbors, the same damage they have I have too," she said. "It was just a shock. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to do."

What they're saying:

Police have not released the victims’ names and have not announced whether they have identified suspects or a possible motive.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-TIPS, online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES.