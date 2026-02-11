Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Feb. 13-15, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for plans this week? From Broadway-caliber performances and major concerts to family festivals, comedy shows and community runs, metro Atlanta is packed with ways to get out and have some fun.
ATLANTA (Fulton County)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Feb. 11–14
Fox Theatre
A legendary showcase of modern dance celebrating the African American cultural experience through powerful, expressive movement.
The Princess Bride
Feb. 13
SCAD Atlanta, Midtown
Join SCADshow for sweet treats and a free screening of the beloved classic The Princess Bride.
The Mirrored Pool
Feb. 13–22
Center for Puppetry Arts
A cosmic, music-meets-puppetry performance inspired by Carl Sagan and the Voyager Golden Record.
Lauren Spencer Smith
Feb. 13
Tabernacle
Pop singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith performs an all-ages show, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the PLUS1 Fund.
Mat Kerekes (10 Years of Luna)
Feb. 13
The Masquerade (Purgatory)
An indie-rock celebration marking a decade of solo music and songwriting.
INZO: Mirrorverse Tour
Feb. 13
The Eastern
Zero Mile Presents brings INZO with TRUTH, Zen Selekta and Blookah for a bass-heavy, immersive electronic experience.
Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour
Feb. 14
State Farm Arena
The acclaimed comedian headlines Valentine’s Night.
Orchid Daze: Living Canvas
Feb. 14–April 12
Atlanta Botanical Garden
A vibrant orchid exhibition transforming the Fuqua Conservatory into a modernist floral gallery.
CHEERSPORT All Star Cheerleading Championship
Feb. 14–16
Georgia World Congress Center
One of the world’s largest cheerleading competitions.
Broadway Sideways
Feb. 15
The Breman Museum
Voices of Note performers reimagine Broadway classics in this lively concert featuring a dessert reception.
Atlanta Mission 5K "Race Hall"
Feb. 15
Downtown Atlanta
A Saturday morning run supporting efforts to end homelessness.
Cupid’s Undie Run Atlanta
Feb. 21
Ormsby’s
A playful fundraiser supporting neurofibromatosis research.
COBB COUNTY
Giselle (Atlanta Ballet)
Feb. 13–15
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
A timeless ballet exploring love, betrayal and redemption.
Swift Nation: A Taylor Swift Tribute
Feb. 13
Strand Theatre, Marietta
A high-energy, family-friendly sing-along celebrating every era of Taylor Swift.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Heart with special guest Lucinda Williams
Feb. 15
Gas South District, Duluth
The legendary rock band brings its Royal Flush Tour to Duluth.
$3 Family Movies: Smurfs (2025)
Feb. 15
Movie Tavern, Suwanee
Affordable family movie morning as part of the Kids Movie Magic Series.
President’s Day Weekend at Southeastern Railway Museum
Feb. 15–16
Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth
Historic locomotives, train rides and hands-on family fun.
CLARKE COUNTY
John Mulaney: Mister Whatever Tour
Feb. 14
The Classic Center Theatre, Athens
The sharp-witted comedian performs for one night only.
DEKALB COUNTY
Party with the Past
Feb. 25
DeKalb History Center, Decatur
A free community celebration of local history.
Vienna Boys Choir: Strauss Forever
Feb. 13
Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs
The world-renowned choir performs timeless classics.
COMING UP
CLARKE COUNTY
Bailey Zimmerman: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour
Feb. 21
Akins Ford Arena, Athens
Country star Bailey Zimmerman hits the stage with special guests.
STOMP
Feb. 25
The Classic Center Theatre, Athens
The explosive percussion sensation returns.
Clint Black: Back On The Blacktop Tour
Feb. 26
The Classic Center Theatre, Athens
Country legend Clint Black performs career-spanning hits.
The Boys from Oklahoma
Feb. 27–28
Akins Ford Arena, Athens
Red Dirt country favorites share the stage for a two-night event.
COBB COUNTY
An Evening with Ina Garten
Feb. 20
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
The Barefoot Contessa shares stories and answers audience questions.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Feb. 21
Cauble Park, Acworth
A chilly but fun fundraiser supporting Special Olympics Georgia athletes.
DEKALB COUNTY
Funny Fridays #6 with Joel Byars
Feb. 20
Studio Theatre
A clean-ish comedy showcase featuring top local comics.
The New R&R: Yoga Stretch & Guided Meditation
Feb. 23
Studio Theatre
An all-levels yoga and meditation session focused on relaxation.
The High Kings
Feb. 28
Byers Theatre
Ireland’s leading folk band performs traditional favorites.
