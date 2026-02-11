Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Feb. 13-15, 2026

article

Looking for plans this week? From Broadway-caliber performances and major concerts to family festivals, comedy shows and community runs, metro Atlanta is packed with ways to get out and have some fun.

RELATED STORIES

ATLANTA (Fulton County)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Feb. 11–14

Fox Theatre

A legendary showcase of modern dance celebrating the African American cultural experience through powerful, expressive movement.

The Princess Bride

Feb. 13

SCAD Atlanta, Midtown

Join SCADshow for sweet treats and a free screening of the beloved classic The Princess Bride.

The Mirrored Pool

Feb. 13–22

Center for Puppetry Arts

A cosmic, music-meets-puppetry performance inspired by Carl Sagan and the Voyager Golden Record.

Lauren Spencer Smith

Feb. 13

Tabernacle

Pop singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith performs an all-ages show, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the PLUS1 Fund.

Mat Kerekes (10 Years of Luna)

Feb. 13

The Masquerade (Purgatory)

An indie-rock celebration marking a decade of solo music and songwriting.

INZO: Mirrorverse Tour

Feb. 13

The Eastern

Zero Mile Presents brings INZO with TRUTH, Zen Selekta and Blookah for a bass-heavy, immersive electronic experience.

Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour

Feb. 14

State Farm Arena

The acclaimed comedian headlines Valentine’s Night.

Orchid Daze: Living Canvas

Feb. 14–April 12

Atlanta Botanical Garden

A vibrant orchid exhibition transforming the Fuqua Conservatory into a modernist floral gallery.

CHEERSPORT All Star Cheerleading Championship

Feb. 14–16

Georgia World Congress Center

One of the world’s largest cheerleading competitions.

Broadway Sideways

Feb. 15

The Breman Museum

Voices of Note performers reimagine Broadway classics in this lively concert featuring a dessert reception.

Atlanta Mission 5K "Race Hall"

Feb. 15

Downtown Atlanta

A Saturday morning run supporting efforts to end homelessness.

Cupid’s Undie Run Atlanta

Feb. 21

Ormsby’s

A playful fundraiser supporting neurofibromatosis research.

COBB COUNTY

Giselle (Atlanta Ballet)

Feb. 13–15

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

A timeless ballet exploring love, betrayal and redemption.

Swift Nation: A Taylor Swift Tribute

Feb. 13

Strand Theatre, Marietta

A high-energy, family-friendly sing-along celebrating every era of Taylor Swift.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Heart with special guest Lucinda Williams

Feb. 15

Gas South District, Duluth

The legendary rock band brings its Royal Flush Tour to Duluth.

$3 Family Movies: Smurfs (2025)

Feb. 15

Movie Tavern, Suwanee

Affordable family movie morning as part of the Kids Movie Magic Series.

President’s Day Weekend at Southeastern Railway Museum

Feb. 15–16

Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth

Historic locomotives, train rides and hands-on family fun.

CLARKE COUNTY

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever Tour

Feb. 14

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

The sharp-witted comedian performs for one night only.

DEKALB COUNTY

Party with the Past

Feb. 25

DeKalb History Center, Decatur

A free community celebration of local history.

Vienna Boys Choir: Strauss Forever

Feb. 13

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs

The world-renowned choir performs timeless classics.

COMING UP

CLARKE COUNTY

Bailey Zimmerman: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour

Feb. 21

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Country star Bailey Zimmerman hits the stage with special guests.

STOMP

Feb. 25

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

The explosive percussion sensation returns.

Clint Black: Back On The Blacktop Tour

Feb. 26

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

Country legend Clint Black performs career-spanning hits.

The Boys from Oklahoma

Feb. 27–28

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Red Dirt country favorites share the stage for a two-night event.

COBB COUNTY

An Evening with Ina Garten

Feb. 20

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

The Barefoot Contessa shares stories and answers audience questions.

Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Feb. 21

Cauble Park, Acworth

A chilly but fun fundraiser supporting Special Olympics Georgia athletes.

DEKALB COUNTY

Funny Fridays #6 with Joel Byars

Feb. 20

Studio Theatre

A clean-ish comedy showcase featuring top local comics.

The New R&R: Yoga Stretch & Guided Meditation

Feb. 23

Studio Theatre

An all-levels yoga and meditation session focused on relaxation.

The High Kings

Feb. 28

Byers Theatre

Ireland’s leading folk band performs traditional favorites.

To submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.