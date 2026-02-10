Galentine & Valentine's Day deals, events in metro Atlanta | 2026

article

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a Galentine’s get-together or a Valentine’s outing that goes beyond the usual dinner-and-flowers routine, metro Atlanta is packed with special experiences this year. From multi-course prix fixe menus and indulgent desserts to spa specials, concerts and community events, these Valentine’s Day offerings highlight unique ways to celebrate love in all its forms across the city and beyond.

Dining

Amore e Amore

Inman Park

Amore e Amore celebrates Valentine’s Month alongside its 25th anniversary with Cupid-approved décor, heartfelt hospitality and a special multi-course Valentine’s menu available throughout February. The full dinner menu remains available. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the restaurant offers Valentino’s Feast, a multi-course dinner for $200 per person with a complimentary glass of bubbly. A $50 per-person deposit is required for Valentine’s Day reservations.

Aria

Buckhead

Aria offers an elegant multi-course Valentine’s dinner for $150 per person, featuring optional caviar service, refined starters such as foie gras and lobster risotto, and entrées including duck breast, veal osso bucco and filet mignon. Desserts include chocolate hazelnut tart and strawberry-lemon vacherin.

The Ashford on Dresden

Brookhaven

A classic Valentine’s evening featuring live jazz, a three-course dinner and a glass of sparkling wine. The $75-per-person menu includes options like burrata bruschetta, bistro steak with cabernet syrup and salted caramel crème brûlée.

Bistro Niko

Atlanta

Bistro Niko is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix fixe menu priced at $149 per person. Optional enhancements include traditional wine pairings ($49 per person), signature wine pairings ($89 per person), or Bubbles & Caviar for two ($120). The regular à la carte menu will not be available.

Bojangles

Participating locations

Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits available now through Feb. 22 (scratch-made biscuits with Bo-Berries and icing drizzle). Portion of sales/round-up donations benefits partner foundations. Prices vary.

Brasserie Margot

Midtown Atlanta (Fulton)

February experiences include:

• "Girl Dinner Thursdays" (starting Thu., Feb. 12 and repeating Thursdays): $35 per person for a shareable spread with Salade César, four oysters, unlimited house fries and two martinis (optional $16 caviar add-on).

• Valentine’s weekend prix fixe dinners (Feb. 14–15): early three-course seating (5–7:30 p.m.) or late five-course seating (7:30–9:30 p.m.). Menu highlights across the offerings include foie gras with figs and port reduction, scallops with leek risotto and lemon butter sauce, roasted chicken with black truffle and mashed potatoes, and a raspberry-strawberry Champagne cake dessert (optional beverage pairing noted).

• "Be Margot’s Valentine" Afternoon Tea (Feb. 14–15): $58 per person (or $68 with rosé pairing), featuring savory bites, bonbons and red velvet–inspired sweets.

Valentine's Day at Margot Brassiere (Credit: Heidi Harris)

Brush Sushi

Atlanta

Brush Sushi celebrates Valentine’s season with a special tasting menu priced at $195 per person, featuring seasonal courses, French-inspired desserts, and indulgent touches like caviar and bubbles. Optional wine and sake pairings are available, making it a refined, intimate way to mark the occasion.

Buena Vida Tapas Bar

Old Fourth Ward

Buena Vida hosts a candlelit Valentine’s experience with an optional four-course prix fixe menu ($58 per person), Spanish-inspired dishes and an intimate jazz performance on Valentine’s night. Reservations via OpenTable.

Chops Lobster Bar

Atlanta

Chops Lobster Bar is offering an exclusive four-course Valentine’s Day dinner priced at $225 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The regular menu will not be available. Each guest begins with a bite of A-5 Japanese wagyu beef, followed by guided selections from an extensive menu featuring lobster, prime steaks, more than a dozen appetizer and entrée options, curated sides, and desserts.

Casa Nuova

Alpharetta (Fulton)

Five-course Valentine’s prix fixe dinner, Feb. 14 (4–10 p.m.). $80 per person (wine not included). Menu highlights include starters such as Mozzarella Marinara, Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms or escargot; house-made salads; fresh pastas like spaghetti or tortellini; entrées including Chicken Piccata, Chicken Marsala, Veal Parmigiana and Lobster Ravioli; and desserts such as tiramisu, Italian cheesecake, crema caramella and chocolate mousse cake.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

Alpharetta

This four-course Valentine’s Day dinner ($115 per person, plus tax and gratuity) begins with gorgonzola-stuffed dates and continues with elevated starters, premium steaks, seafood and house-made pasta options. Desserts include lavender crème brûlée and six-layer chocolate cake. Valentine’s cocktails and rare Champagne selections available.

Chichería Mexican Kitchen

West Midtown & Upper Westside

Chichería transforms through Feb. 22 into The Rose Garden, a Valentine’s cocktail pop-up featuring rose-filled décor, tequila- and mezcal-forward drinks and shareable bites. Valentine’s Day offers peak décor and optional dinner upgrades.

Cinnaholic

Multiple locations (Atlanta area and nationwide)

Cinnaholic is rolling out limited-time Valentine’s treats including Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Rolls, Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, CinnaBites, CinnaBite Platters serving 8–10, and customizable Signature Gift Boxes. Offerings range from individual sweets to shareable catering options, with most pre-orders requiring 2–5 hours’ notice.

The Colonnade

Atlanta

The Colonnade sets a classic Valentine’s Day mood with a romantic dinner atmosphere all day long. Guests can enjoy live piano performances by Jeni Michaelson in the main dining room from 6–8:30 p.m. Couples who purchase two entrées can also enjoy select bottles of wine at half off throughout the day, making it an easy and elegant way to celebrate.

Copita Club

Atlanta (Poncey-Highland/Fulton)

El Ponce Galentine’s event with Del Maguey mezcal, Feb. 13. $25. Includes a welcome cocktail, three Del Maguey mezcal tastings, small bites, and supplies/guidance to make a tin milagro charm.

CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro

Metro Atlanta locations

"Wine, Dine & Be Mine" four-course prix fixe dinner, Feb. 14–15. $65 per person. Menu items listed include Lobster Bisque; shareables such as Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Whipped Burrata & Roasted Campari Tomatoes, Lobster Ravioli or Prosciutto-Wrapped Jumbo Asparagus; entrées including Filet Mignon, Rack of Lamb, Chilean Seabass or Jumbo Sea Scallops; and desserts such as Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Mousse Cake or Red Velvet Cake.

Drag Brunch – Valentine’s edition

Atlanta (Poncey-Highland/Fulton)

El Ponce’s monthly drag brunch with a Valentine’s theme, Feb. 15. Special Valentine’s drinks offered all week, including a Spicy Strawberry Margarita, Femme Fatale and Besos de Chocolate. Ticket price not listed.

CT Cantina & Taqueria Dunwoody Reservations

Dunwoody (DeKalb)

Valentine’s Dinner for Two, Feb. 14. $110 for two (plus tax and gratuity). Includes an appetizer platter (guacamole heart, two salmon croquettes, two fajita empanadas); two entrées (choices include chicken breast with chipotle cream sauce, Bronzino Zarandiado with savory mayo-mustard sauce, or carne asada with chimichurri and chiles torcados), served with mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, cauliflower and Parmesan tomatoes; plus a dessert platter (red velvet cake, vanilla ice cream, chocolate-covered strawberry, almond heart cookie and chocolate truffle). (Courses also available à la carte.) CT Catina is also offering Valentine's Day-themed cocktails.

CT Reforma Reservations

Alpharetta

Valentine’s Dinner for Two, Feb. 14. $110 for two (plus tax and gratuity). Same menu as CT Dunwoody (guacamole heart/salmon croquettes/fajita empanadas; choose two entrées; dessert platter). (Courses also available à la carte.) Valentine's Day-themed cocktails also available.

Cuddlefish

Atlanta

Cuddlefish offers a Valentine’s weekend tasting experience at its Temaki Bar, spotlighting hand rolls that blend Japanese technique with Taiwanese-American flavors. The format is lively, interactive and ideal for sushi lovers looking for something memorable.

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar

Fayetteville

ENZO celebrates Saint Valentine’s Week with seasonal specials, Italian favorites and a polished yet social dining atmosphere. Ideal for couples, friends and group celebrations.

Firebirds Wood Fire Grill

Metro Atlanta locations

Limited-time February Features Menu starting Feb. 2 (pricing varies). Menu highlights include Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and Roasted Herb Goat Cheese Fondue; entrées such as Chile Rubbed Salmon with Lobster Queso, Grilled Tenderloin Bowl, Chile Salmon & Shrimp, and Garlic-Thyme Filet; a Dark Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding dessert (serves 2–3); and a Raspberry Espresso Martini.

Flight Club Atlanta

West Midtown (Star Metals)

Flight Club blends darts and romance with Valentine’s cocktails like the Lover’s Club, topped with cotton candy. From Feb. 9–12, enjoy a $39 Espresso Martini tower. Feb. 13–15 brings Valentine’s perks, including a complimentary small plate with two cocktails and cotton candy for Valentine’s Day oche bookings.

Gunshow

Glenwood Park

Gunshow keeps its interactive dining format while offering optional Valentine’s enhancements. The $49 Celebration Package includes Champagne, flowers, a signed menu and a Polaroid keepsake. Reservations available online.

JINYA Ramen Bar

Participating locations

"Ladle of Love" Tuesdays in February (dine-in): two ramen bowls for a special price, starting at $28 for two (participation/pricing may vary). Featured bowls include Spicy Chicken Ramen and Spicy Creamy V Ramen.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Participating locations

Valentine’s-season flavors (availability varies), including seasonal options such as Cherry Cordial, Strawberry and Pink Champagne Sherbet. Prices vary.

Il Giallo

Atlanta

Il Giallo celebrates Valentine’s Week with a special menu available for multiple nights. Featured dishes include grilled smoked oysters, Maine lobster caramelle, filet of beef tenderloin, pesce spada and pan-roasted swordfish—perfect for a lingering, Italian-inspired date night.

Kona Grill

Metro Atlanta locations

Limited-time Valentine’s menu, Feb. 9–16. Highlights include a Chocolate Covered Strawberry cocktail ($16), "Perfect Pair" surf and turf with a 6 oz filet and half lobster tail ($69), a Jones Soda Root Beer Float ($12, plus $8 optional add-on), and Warm Chocolate Molten Lava Cake ($17).

Kyma

Atlanta

Kyma is offering a six-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner for $149 per person, featuring indulgent Greek-inspired flavors. Optional add-ons include traditional wine pairings ($49 per person), signature wine pairings ($89 per person), Bubbles & Caviar for two ($120), shaved black truffles ($40), or shaved white truffles ($60). The regular menu will not be available.

Lagarde American Eatery

Atlanta

Lagarde American Eatery offers Valentine’s specials all week, highlighting indulgent entrées like an 8-ounce filet mignon and pan-seared halibut, followed by Big Fat Chocolate Cake for dessert. The celebration continues at the bar with themed cocktails including the Cupid’s Kiss and Midnight Valentine.

Lo Kee

West Midtown Atlanta (Fulton)

Limited-time Valentine’s dessert "Pepé Le Pew’s Perfume": red velvet framboise cake layered with cream cheese mousse and strawberry rose petal bergamot jam, finished with raspberry-lychee sherbet. $17.

Lucky Star

Atlanta

Lucky Star puts a Valentine’s spin on its cocktail omakase with curated cocktail pairings, a caviar-and-bubbles course and a take-home gift. Led by Kirk Gibson, the bar recently earned a 2026 James Beard semifinalist nod for Best New Bar, adding extra reason to celebrate.

Luella

Atlanta

Luella’s Valentine’s Day dinner is a curated multi-course dining experience designed for sharing and savoring, highlighting rich seasonal flavors and thoughtful presentation. The prix fixe menu is priced at $165 per person and is crafted to deliver a relaxed yet elevated evening from the first course through dessert.

Marlow’s Tavern

Multiple locations across Georgia

Marlow’s Tavern celebrates Valentine’s Day weekend with an $80 prix-fixe menu for two, designed for sharing. Starters include firecracker shrimp, Parmesan crab dip or beef carpaccio, followed by salad, entrée options like bistro steak or grilled Atlantic salmon, and shared desserts such as chocolate truffle cheesecake. Espresso martini add-ons available. Reservations recommended through local locations.

Nakato – Valentine’s Weekend

Atlanta

Limited-time "Be My Rollin’tine" heart-shaped sushi roll for Valentine’s weekend: classic spicy tuna and scallion inside; tuna outside; topped with masago caviar and served in hearts. Nakato is also offering Valentine's Day-themed cocktails, including Blush & Bubbles, Midnight Rendezvous, The Compliment and Sea Glass.

O by Brush

Atlanta

O by Brush offers its signature Michelin-starred omakase throughout Valentine’s week. While not a themed menu, the experience highlights dry-aged fish and meticulous technique, making it an elegant and romantic choice for celebrating love.

O by Brush Dessert Omakase

Atlanta

Chefs ChingYao Wang and Abigail bring back their six-course Dessert Omakase for Valentine’s weekend. Designed for couples, friends or Galentine’s outings, the experience offers a playful, sweet-forward finale to the holiday. The dessert omakase sold out quickly during its last run, so reservations are encouraged.

The Office Bar

Midtown Atlanta (Fulton)

Valentine’s specials are available all day Feb. 9–14. Food highlights include clam chowder ($14), lobster bisque ($16), shrimp ceviche ($17), Rockefeller oyster fricassee ($19) and a lobster roll ($19). Cocktail highlights include the Love Potion ($17) and Memory Lane ($18).

O-Ku Atlanta

Atlanta

Six-course Valentine’s menu, Feb. 13–14. $125 per person. Menu highlights include seasonal crudo, lobster and mushroom with a sake miso glaze, Wagyu handrolls, short rib bao buns, assorted sashimi/nigiri, and a dark chocolate namelaka dessert.

Perkins American Food Co.

Participating locations

February limited-time muffin promotion: buy 3, get 3 free (signature fresh-baked muffins). Prices vary.

Portillo’s

Participating locations

"Red Hot Meal Deal" for two, Feb. 12–15. $25. Includes eight chicken tenders, two small fries (served in a heart-shaped tin), a large chocolate-covered strawberry shake with two straws, and a limited-edition sauce flight (plus a heart-shaped keychain while supplies last).

Pricci

Atlanta

Pricci will offer a four-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu for $149 per person, with no à la carte menu available. Guests may add traditional wine pairings for $49 per person, signature wine pairings for $89 per person, or a Bubbles & Caviar experience for two for $120.

The Select

Atlanta

Four-course Valentine’s prix fixe menu, Feb. 14. $79 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Menu options include Lobster Arancini or bruschetta (amuse); Garden Salad, Crab Dip or French Onion Soup (first course); Scallops with seasonal vegetables and trout roe, Dry-Aged Striploin (10 oz) with celery-foie gras purée, or Poulet Rouge Chicken fricassée (second course); and Red Velvet Cake, Yuzu Lemon Tart or Sticky Toffee Pudding (dessert).

The Select Valentine’s Day Take Home Beef Wellington For Two

Atlanta

Take-home Beef Wellington dinner for two with heating instructions; pickup options Feb. 14 (noon–5 p.m.). Includes Beef Wellington (beef tenderloin wrapped in mushroom duxelle, speck and spinach crêpe), confit potatoes, green bean almondine, beef jus and red velvet cake. Price listed at checkout.

Tiny Lou’s

Atlanta

Tiny Lou’s, the French-American brasserie beneath Hotel Clermont, is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu for $110 per person. The menu features chargrilled Gulf oysters, New York strip and olive oil cake finished with pistachio ganache, delivering a classic, romantic dining experience in one of Atlanta’s most iconic settings.

Tio Lucho’s

Old Fourth Ward

Tio Lucho’s offers an intimate Valentine’s tasting menu for $90 per person, featuring oysters with cava, elevated seafood and steak options, and optional wine pairings. Crafted by James Beard-nominated Chef Arnaldo Castillo.

Storico Fresco

Buckhead

Storico Fresco offers hands-on Valentine’s and Galentine’s pasta classes (Feb. 10 and 12) featuring heart-shaped pasta, wine flights and take-home goods. The restaurant also features heart-shaped pasta in-house and a $65 Valentine’s to-go meal for pickup Feb. 13–14, complete with pasta, salad, tiramisu and Italian wine.

Surcheros Fresh Mex

Participating locations

Valentine’s Day Meal Deal, Feb. 14–15: two entrées, two drinks, plus queso or guacamole to share. $30.

Sweet Auburn Barbecue

Poncey-Highland

Sweet Auburn hosts a Galentine’s Night (Feb. 13) takeover with cocktails, DJ, pop-up flower bar, photo booth and late-night barbecue menu starting at 10 p.m. A high-energy celebration designed for friends and night owls.

Trattoria Lucia

Glenwood Park

Trattoria Lucia marks Valentine’s Day with a special dinner menu featuring Italian classics and festive additions, plus a Red Velvet Espresso Martini created just for the night.

TWO urban licks

Old Fourth Ward

TWO urban licks celebrates Valentine’s weekend with live music, a special dinner menu and a take-home treat on Feb. 14. Expect wood-fired favorites, high energy and a full night-out vibe.

Vino Venue

Dunwoody

Vino Venue hosts three Valentine’s experiences: Sip & Swoon wine tasting ($25) on Feb. 13, Passport to Romance tasting journey ($90) on Feb. 14, and a hands-on Valentine’s brunch cooking class ($99) on Feb. 15. Tickets available online.

Wild Heaven Beer

Feb. 13 & 15

West End & Toco Hills

Wild Heaven Beer hosts Galentine’s celebrations featuring cocktails, mocktails, tarot readings, flower crowns, instant photos, chick flicks and optional candle-making experiences. Tickets available online.

The Woodall

West Midtown

The Woodall offers Valentine’s à la carte features including brie fondue, ancho chile-glazed prawns with poblano grits and New York-style cheesecake with chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Vesper

Glenwood Park

Vesper hosts Galentine’s Night with a complimentary glass of bubbly, a specialty cocktail, festive treats, DJ-driven vibes and giveaways. The first 50 guests receive take-home goodie bags. Open, inclusive and high-energy.

Wylie & Rum

Reynoldstown

Wylie & Rum brings Caribbean flair to Valentine’s weekend with a limited menu featuring crab cakes, lobster ravioli and rum crème brûlée, plus festive Valentine’s cocktails. First come, first served unless otherwise noted.

Yeppa & Co.

BeltLine & Buckhead

Yeppa & Co. marks Valentine’s season with house-made red heart pasta served as a quiet, romantic gesture. On Feb. 14, a live jazz trio performs at the BeltLine location from 5:30–10 p.m., paired with Italian wines imported exclusively for the restaurant.

Zephyr Southern Brasserie

Downtown Atlanta (Fulton)

Four-course Valentine’s prix fixe dinner at Hotel Phoenix, Feb. 14. $125 per person. Menu highlights include Snapper Crudo or Beef Carpaccio; house-made potato gnocchi with garlic prawns or Hudson Valley foie gras; entrées such as Chilean Sea Bass with oysters and caviar beurre blanc or short rib with pomme purée; and a Rose-Raspberry-Lychee dessert.

Other

Valentine’s & Galentine’s Day at Utopia

Atlanta (Grant Park) + Smyrna (Cobb)

Galentine’s special (Fri., Feb. 13) includes a 60-minute massage (pick two areas: foot/back/shoulder), Black Hawaiian Lava Salt Foot Detox and a motivational friendship bracelet (must book 2+ guests together). Valentine’s weekend specials (Feb. 13–15) add chocolate-themed options including a Chocolate Sea Salt Soak, Chocolate Sugar Scrub and Chocolate Massage Butter (30/60/75/90-minute services available). Pricing varies by location.

Planet Fitness

All Georgia locations

Valentine’s Day guest special Feb. 14–15: bring a guest for free workouts plus access to massage chairs and HydroMassage (18+ with valid ID). Free for a limited time.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Lights of Love

Atlanta hospital campuses

Lights of Love event on Feb. 14 at Arthur M. Blank Hospital, Hughes Spalding Hospital and Scottish Rite Hospital. Community is encouraged to bring a flashlight/phone light to shine up to patients in their rooms; gathering times listed include 5:30 p.m. at Hughes Spalding and 8 p.m. at Arthur M. Blank and Scottish Rite. Free.

Muse Paintbar

The Battery Atlanta

Muse Paintbar offers a Valentine’s paint-and-sip experience where guests can create their "perfect match" during a guided, no-experience-required painting class. Tickets typically range from $35 to $68 per person, with wine, beer, cocktails, and light bites available for purchase.

Hearts on The Green

Atlanta (High Street/DeKalb)

Free outdoor movie night Thu., Feb. 12 (6–8:30 p.m.; movie at 6:30) featuring How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, plus complimentary popcorn and cotton candy and a build-your-own bouquet station. Free.

Main Event

Metro Atlanta locations

Valentine’s season "Yes Day" promotion: all-you-can-play starting at $19.99, plus a free $10 fun card (includes activities like bowling, laser tag and arcade games). Pricing varies by location.

Dave & Buster’s

Metro Atlanta locations

Valentine’s season Eat & Play combo starting at $19.99 (includes an entrée and a $10 Power Card). Pricing may vary.

The Avenue Peachtree City

Peachtree City (Fayette)

Valentine’s Day events across the center, Feb. 14. Two featured activations include:

• Beignets & Brew Mardi Party (11 a.m.–2 p.m.) with live music, kids’ face painting (with purchase) and a Mardi Gras-themed menu including King Cake Beignets and dessert cocktails.

• Positano Pizza Napoletana cocktail party (6–10 p.m.) with themed cocktails, a saxophonist and a Kendra Scott pop-up (drink purchase includes a 15% off coupon and raffle entry). Pricing varies.

Follow Your Heart at The Works

Atlanta

Monthlong Valentine-themed series throughout February featuring promotions, events and pop-ups tied to participating tenants and heart installations with QR codes. Details/pricing vary.

The Rose Garden at Chicheria Mexican Kitchen

Atlanta (The Works)

Valentine’s pop-up Feb. 1–22 with rose-filled décor, candlelight-style ambiance, and a limited-edition cocktail menu centered on tequila and mezcal, plus shareable snacks and a themed dessert. Pricing varies.

Galentine’s Day Wine Party at Taste Wine Bar and Market

Atlanta (The Works)

Feb. 12 (6:30–9 p.m.): self-serve wine party with complimentary wine-and-chocolate pairing, vendors (including permanent jewelry and journals) and charcuterie available for purchase; wine taps require a wine card purchase. Pricing varies.

Sparks Under the Stars Valentine’s Celebration at Your 3rd Spot

Atlanta (The Works)

Feb. 14 (noon–1:30 a.m.): daytime brunch plus a 21+ evening experience with food, music and atmosphere. Pricing varies.

Taste of Love at Taste Wine Bar and Market

Atlanta (The Works)

Feb. 14 (5–10 p.m.): self-pour wine experience; with a $15+ wine card purchase, guests receive a complimentary long-stemmed rose and a chocolate-covered strawberry. Pricing varies.

Love in the Key of Swing

Sandy Springs (Fulton)

Valentine’s Day big-band concert featuring Karla Harris and Joe Gransden on Feb. 14. Ticketed event (price varies).

Muse Paintbar

The Battery, Atlanta

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a creative twist at Muse Paintbar, where couples and friends can paint their "perfect match" during a guided, no-experience-needed paint-and-sip class. Tickets range from $35–$68 per person, with wine, beer, cocktails and light bites available for purchase. Reservations and class times available online.

Puttshack Atlanta & Puttshack Dunwoody

Atlanta & Dunwoody

Puttshack offers tech-driven mini golf, shareable plates and Valentine’s cocktails, including the Love Potion. On Feb. 14, guests receive a buy-one-get-one game card for a future visit.

Town at Trilith

Fayetteville

Love takes center stage at the Town at Trilith with a walkable Galentine’s Day celebration bringing together shops, restaurants and entertainment venues for an inclusive night out. Designed for friends, couples and groups, the evening features themed specials, pop-ups, pink-hued cocktails, live music and interactive, photo-worthy moments throughout the town.

Highlights include permanent jewelry and charm bars, in-store giveaways, complimentary wellness experiences, love-letter lounges, gelato photo walls, pink margaritas, cocktail-and-dessert pairings, special lunch and dinner menus, and live guitar music from 5–8 p.m. Guests can also enjoy playful activations like a "Fore the Girls" gathering, a pink carpet flight night, and a Galentine’s pop-up featuring kittens, cocktails and cupcakes at the Trilith Guesthouse.

Visitors are encouraged to make a night of it by exploring Trilith LIVE, the town’s new entertainment complex and theater, or extending the celebration with an overnight stay at the AAA Four Diamond Trilith Guesthouse. Galentine’s specials are available during normal business hours, with offerings varying by location.

Your 3rd Spot

West Midtown

Your 3rd Spot turns Valentine’s Day into an all-day celebration, with daytime brunch and games followed by a 21+ evening featuring curated date-night packages, Champagne toasts, interactive stations and a seven-course premium tasting menu. Reservations and packages available online.

