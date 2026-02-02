Black History Month events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026
ATLANTA - Black History Month is being marked across metro Atlanta and North Georgia with concerts, conversations, comedy, film screenings and community celebrations that honor Black culture, history and creativity. From library programs and museum talks to live performances and family-friendly festivals, here are some events happening throughout February.
Atlanta & Fulton County
Celebrate Black History Month with CMOA
- Feb. 1 – 28
- Children's Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta
- Enjoy family-friendly activities highlighting African American leaders in science and art through interactive storytimes and hands-on experiments.
East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Parade
- Feb. 7
- Eva Davis Way, Atlanta
- Celebrate the 6th annual community parade honoring 25 years of Black excellence and local leadership in the East Lake neighborhood.
Wheat Street Baptist Church Vendor Marketplace & Pop-Up Shop
- Feb. 7
- Wheat Street Baptist Church, Atlanta
- A community-centered Black History Month marketplace bringing together local entrepreneurs and artisans to celebrate culture, heritage and cooperative economics. The event also includes free historic church tours highlighting Wheat Street’s role in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn and civil rights history.
- Feb. 7
- Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
- An all-Black comedy showcase featuring hilarious performers, special guests and a high-energy celebration of Black culture and comedy. Tickets required.
Atlanta Black History 365 & Civil Rights Experience Tour
- Feb. 8
- Marriott Marquis Hotel, Atlanta
- Explore major landmarks of the Civil Rights Movement, including the MLK National Historical Park and the Sweet Auburn district, on this curated bus tour.
"School Daze" 38th Anniversary Screening With Spike Lee
- Feb. 10
- Fox Theatre, Atlanta
- Spike Lee returns to Atlanta for a special 38th anniversary screening of his 1988 film School Daze, celebrating the city’s HBCU legacy and Black History Month. Lee will introduce the film, with themed merchandise available and student discounts offered.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- Feb. 11 – 15
- Fox Theatre, Atlanta
- Experience the world-renowned dance company as they perform "Revelations" and other groundbreaking contemporary works.
- Feb. 20 – 22
- Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
- Attend "The Black Business Superbowl" featuring over 200 vendors, professional workshops, and a massive community homecoming tailgate party.
BAM! A Celebration of Black Artists in Music
- Feb. 23
- SCADshow, Atlanta
- SCAD’s acclaimed Black History Month concert series returns with a high-energy celebration of Black music, featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist Avery Wilson, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, American Idol winner Candice Glover and SCAD student performers, honoring the global impact of Black artists across genres. Tickets required.
- Feb. 26
- Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
- Watch a high-energy hip-hop musical that celebrates the early life and courageous activism of the late U.S. Representative John Lewis.
College Park Black History Month Program
- Feb. 28
- Georgia International Convention Center, College Park
- Join a local community celebration featuring performances and cultural exhibits hosted by the City of College Park.
Gwinnett County
Celebrate Black History Month: Gwinnett County
- Feb. 21
- Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, Lawrenceville
- Participate in an evening of music, dance, and art honoring the national theme of "A Century of Black History Commemorations."
Black History Month Poetry Slam
- Feb. 21
- Gwinnett Community Resource Center, Lawrenceville
- Honor Black history through the power of the spoken word with a live competition featuring local performers.
- Feb. 27
- Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, Norcross
- Explore African American culture through soul food samplings, spoken word performances, and trivia hosted by the Gwinnett County Black Chamber of Commerce.
DeKalb & Cobb Counties
Free Intro to Afro-Brazilian Capoeira Workshop
- Feb. 4
- Core Dance Downtown Decatur, Decatur
- A free, beginner-friendly capoeira workshop celebrating Afro-Brazilian movement, music and culture.
DeKalb County Public Library Black History Month Programs
- February
- DeKalb County Public Library branches
- More than 20 free programs will be held throughout February at library branches across DeKalb County, highlighting Black history through civil rights discussions, historical exhibits, films, crafts and youth activities. Some programs require advance registration.
Pop-in for Family Fun: Black History Month
- Feb. 21
- Marietta History Center, Marietta
- Engage with local history through hands-on activities and educational exhibits focusing specifically on Black Inventors in Cobb County.
Stepping Into Tradition: The Divine Nine
- Feb. 26
- DeKalb History Center, Decatur
- A Black History Month program celebrating the Divine Nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, featuring a multimedia presentation on their history, leadership and cultural impact, with audience participation and opening remarks from DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. Tickets required.
Gwinnett County
Wisdom Sharing With the Elders: Lunch & Learn
- Feb. 7
- Heritage Hall at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, Lilburn
- A Lunch & Learn featuring a panel of community elders sharing history and personal reflections, followed by a tour of Heritage Hall. Food will be provided. RSVP required.
Annual Black History, Art & Culture CommUNITY Celebration
- Feb. 15
- Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville
- A youth-centered celebration of Black history, art and culture featuring performances and local vendors. Tickets are sold out, but the event will be livestreamed and available to watch later online. Donations are welcome.
North Georgia
Black Experiences in the American Revolution
- Feb. 10
- Northeast Georgia History Center, Gainesville (Hall County)
- Join historian Glen Kyle for a lecture and Q&A session exploring the often-overlooked roles of Black individuals during the American Revolution.
Cartersville Black History Parade
- Feb. 28
- Downtown Cartersville, Cartersville
- Close out the month with a festive parade through downtown featuring marching bands, floats, and a community festival at Friendship Plaza.
