Mother, 9-year-old boy wounded as gunfire rips through Atlanta apartment

A woman and her 9-year-old son were wounded late Wednesday after gunfire tore through an apartment building in southwest Atlanta, prompting an ongoing search for the shooters.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway.

The woman and her son, who were inside one of the units, were both struck in the leg.

What they're saying:

A resident told FOX 5 that the shooters arrived in a car, ran to the victims’ apartment building, opened fire and then sped away.

Residents described a chaotic and frightening scene as bullets pierced the building.

"I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,’" said Darrius Starks, who lives a few doors down. He said he ran to the victims’ apartment after hearing the shots, worried someone inside had been hit. "My concern was for the little boy more than the mom, because she can handle that better than he can. It was hard for me because I have a little brother."

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, showed where bullet holes cut through the shared wall between apartments.

"I share a wall with the neighbors, the same damage they have I have too," the woman said. "It was just a shock. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to do."

What we don't know:

Police have not released their names or provided details about their conditions beyond confirming they were injured.

Police have not said whether they have identified suspects or a possible motive.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.