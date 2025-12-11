Teen wounded, second victim critical after Atlanta townhome shooting

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Two people were found shot inside the Villages of Cascade townhome community in southwest Atlanta on December 11, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 15-year-old and another male were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday in the Villages of Cascade. One victim was critically injured and investigators have not identified a motive, suspect, or recovered weapon. Another double shooting on Celeste Lane in October left one teen dead, though police say the cases are not connected.



Atlanta police say a 15-year-old and another male were taken to the hospital Thursday after a shooting inside a southwest Atlanta townhome community.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to Celeste Lane in the Villages of Cascade, located off Benjamin E. Mays Drive.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his right foot. Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers located a second male who had been shot in the right arm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine what led to the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what sparked the shooting or whether the victims were specifically targeted.

Investigators have not released a suspect description, announced any arrests, or detailed whether a weapon was recovered.

Detectives also have not clarified where inside the Villages of Cascade the gunfire occurred or whether surveillance video captured the incident.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first double shooting that has drawn police to Celeste Lane this year.

In early October, officers responded to the Villages of Cascade apartments on Celeste Lane after two 19-year-olds were shot in an incident that left one dead and another injured.

Authorities there said the gunfire appeared to follow a dispute between groups and were investigating possible gang ties, but did not immediately release a suspect description or motive.

There is no evidence to suggest the shooting cases are connected.

What's next:

Both cases remain under investigation.