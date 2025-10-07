1 dead, 1 injured in Celeste Lane double shooting

article

The Brief One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Tuesday at the Villages of Cascade apartments. Police believe the gunfire erupted after a dispute between two groups; both victims were 19 years old. Investigators are exploring possible gang ties but have not made any arrests or released suspect information.



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another wounded Tuesday afternoon at the Villages of Cascade apartments in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Homicide Commander Andrew Smith said officers from Zone 4 responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Celeste Lane after reports of gunfire between two groups. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

"We do believe that there was a dispute between two groups which ended in the gunfire," Smith said. "Homicide detectives are canvassing to locate video so we can get something out."

Officers investigate a shooting at 808 Celeste Lane in the Villages of Cascade apartments in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 7, 2025. (FOX 5)

Smith confirmed the victims were both 19 years old. Several young people were briefly detained at the scene, though only one person was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Police said the shooting may have been gang-related, but investigators are still determining the motive. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victims or said what sparked the dispute that led to the shooting.

It’s unclear how many people were involved or how the argument began.

Investigators have not confirmed whether they recovered any weapons or surveillance footage from the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been released as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.