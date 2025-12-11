Peachtree City caregiver faces cancer battle while husband needs 24/7 care

The Brief The Peachtree City community is rallying around a couple facing a devastating health diagnosis and in need of immediate financial support. Melodie Woods is the sole caregiver to her husband, Wesley, but recently learned she has salivary gland cancer and is now facing surgery and a desperate fight for her life. Wesley has a debilitating neurological disease that requires 24/7 care.



Peachtree City residents are rallying to support a longtime local couple after a devastating diagnosis left their family in immediate need of financial help.

What they're saying:

Melodie Woods told FOX 5 she was recently diagnosed with salivary gland cancer and is preparing for major surgery next week that will be followed by a long and difficult recovery.

"I just learned that I have salivary gland cancer," Woods said.

She said doctors expect to place her on a feeding tube because of the extent of the procedure. "They say I will be on a feeding tube, and they are going to take the majority of my tongue."

Woods said the operation will require reconstruction and a long rehabilitation period while she undergoes chemo, radiation or both. She is waiting for final details during a treatment planning meeting.

The diagnosis is especially heartbreaking because Melodie is the sole caregiver for her husband, Wesley, who has Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. The rare neurological disease has steadily taken his ability to walk and talk and now requires round-the-clock attention.

"He is totally helpless. He can’t feed himself. He can’t dress himself or transfer himself from the bed to his chair," Woods said.

Melodie said she cannot imagine entering surgery without knowing her husband will be cared for.

Caregiver Melodie Woods and her husband, Wesley, who suffers from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, are seen inside their Peachtree City residence. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Local perspective:

The couple has lived in Peachtree City since 1996. Wesley’s symptoms began in 2020, when his speech faltered, and he grew unstable on his feet. His condition has worsened over the years, leaving Melodie responsible for all of his daily care.

What you can do:

As she prepares for cancer surgery, Melodie says Medicare will not cover in-home assistance for Wesley. Friends have launched a GoFundMe page called the Wesley and Melodie Woods’ Health Crises to help pay for full-time care while she recovers. So far, supporters have raised about half of the fundraising goal.

What's next:

The community continues to share the couple’s story and encourage donations to help them through the months ahead.