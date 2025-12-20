Griffin fire destroys three homes, displaces families days before Christmas

The Brief Flames from one fully engulfed home spread rapidly, heavily damaging three houses and scorching a fourth. Five adults, one child, and six pets were displaced as crews battled multiple structure fires. Investigators have not determined what sparked the blaze or where inside the home it began.



A fast-moving fire tore through a Griffin neighborhood Saturday, heavily damaging three homes and scorching a fourth before firefighters could bring it under control, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The blaze began at a house in the 100 block of Pecan Drive in Griffin.

Captain Rocky White with Spalding County Fire said crews were called around 4:30 p.m. to reports of multiple structure fires. When firefighters arrived, they found one home fully engulfed and flames spreading to two neighboring houses.

The fire had spread quickly, igniting the roofs of the homes on both sides. Firefighters said the roofs of those neighboring properties were mostly burned off by the blaze.

A fourth home also suffered siding damage from the extreme heat radiating from the main fire.

White said five adults, one child, and six pets were displaced.

What they're saying:

Homeowner D’mon Gadson said nothing in his house appeared out of place before he left earlier in the day.

"Nothing was on. The stove wasn’t on. Nothing that I can think of that caused it, while I was there. That’s why everything is kind of weird to me. When I left everything was fine," Gadson said.

He was confused when his mother called to tell him the family’s home was burning. Neighbors shared cell phone video showing flames shooting from the property as fire crews worked to gain control.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Firefighters work through lingering smoke and smoldering debris while mopping up the aftermath of a multi-home fire on Pecan Drive in Griffin on December 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

"They say it started here and came up from the garage and I guess spread to that house," Gadson said.

He rushed back to Pecan Drive, but the home he grew up in had already been destroyed.

"That’s somewhere I’ve been growing up my whole life. Just memories gone. But I’m glad my mama is safe really," he said.

Gadson said his family is staying positive as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding.

"I’m still going to keep my joy up. We’re going to push through this. God got us," he said.

Dig deeper:

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, winds were between 5 and 7 mph, with gusts as high as 12 mph at times, and low relative humidity, creating extremely dry conditions. That, along with the proximity of the homes, could have caused a challenge for fire crews at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what sparked the initial fire or whether it originated in the garage, as neighbors suggested.

Officials have not released details on where inside the first home the flames began or whether any electrical issues, appliances, or vehicles are being examined.

Fire officials have not said whether any smoke alarms were working inside the affected houses or if any residents attempted to extinguish the blaze before crews arrived.

What's next:

The Red Cross is assisting three families, including six people. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.