North Georgia braces for intense heat wave: Triple-digit temps on the way

The Brief North Georgia is expected to experience a significant heat wave, with temperatures rising to near 100 degrees by Sunday and Monday, and heat index values reaching between 100 and 105 degrees. Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated, and rain chances remain limited. Residents are advised to prepare for the prolonged heat by staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak hours, and checking on vulnerable individuals.



Temperatures across North Georgia are expected to climb sharply over the coming days, with forecasters warning of the hottest stretch of the summer beginning this weekend and continuing into next week.

What we know:

Highs across the region will gradually rise from the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday and Friday to the upper 90s and near 100 degrees by Sunday and Monday. Heat index values could reach between 100 and 105 degrees, with some east-central Georgia locations feeling even hotter.

Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible each day through Tuesday, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain chances will be limited, with the heat building steadily across all areas.

What they're saying:

"By the time we get into your Thursday afternoon, we'll see high temperatures pressing 90 again," said FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist David Chandler. "Now we are looking at something major down the road... big time heat wave with highs approaching 100 here in Atlanta."

Local perspective:

Atlanta: Highs will rise from 90 on Thursday to 99 by Monday. Rain chances remain low, with only a 30% chance of afternoon storms through Friday.

Rome: Temperatures will climb from the low 90s Thursday to 98 on Monday, with scattered storms possible each afternoon.

LaGrange: Highs will move from 87 Thursday to the mid-90s by Monday. The highest chance of rain comes Thursday, with a 60% chance of storms.

Eatonton: Temperatures are forecast to reach 102 by Monday, with heat index values exceeding 100 as early as Thursday.

Athens: Highs will rise from 90 to near 100 through the weekend, with a daily chance of isolated storms.

Gainesville: Expect a steady increase in heat, peaking around 99 on Monday. Afternoon storms may offer brief relief.

Blairsville: Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than the rest of the region but still climb into the mid-90s by Monday, with daily chances of storms.

What's next:

Officials urge residents to prepare for prolonged heat by staying hydrated, limiting time outdoors during peak hours, and checking on elderly or vulnerable neighbors.