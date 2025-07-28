Metro Atlanta bracing for record-breaking heat this week

The Brief Dangerous heat with indexes over 110°F expected in metro Atlanta. Cooling centers now open in multiple counties and Atlanta. Watch for heat illness signs: headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat.



With dangerous heat and humidity expected to push heat index values beyond 110 degrees in some areas, metro Atlanta is opening cooling centers to help residents beat the sweltering conditions.

RELATED: Intense heat in North Georgia: Triple digit temperatures possible

What we know:

Forecasters warn that Monday could break heat records across Georgia, with warm and muggy overnight lows offering little relief from the intense daytime heat. Medical professionals are urging people to prioritize rest, shade, and hydration—especially those who must be outdoors for work.

What they're saying:

"If you start feeling symptoms like headache, nausea, a rapid heartbeat, or heavy sweating, it’s time to cool down immediately," doctors advise. "And if you stop sweating or your skin turns red, that’s a red flag—you need to call 911 right away."

In extreme heat, certain medications can increase the risk of heat-related illness. Experts say people should be aware of how their prescriptions may affect their body’s ability to regulate temperature.

What you can do:

Several counties—including DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, and Douglas—have opened designated cooling centers for residents in need. The City of Atlanta is also offering locations for people to escape the heat.

Cooling centers will be available in many communities.

Click here for more information on how to stay cool.