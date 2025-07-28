Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Greene County
4
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Paulding County, Barrow County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Pike County, Gordon County, Walker County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Oconee County, Upson County, Banks County, Lamar County, Coweta County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Catoosa County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Hall County, Cobb County, Newton County, Butts County, Haralson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Whitfield County, Bartow County, Polk County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Forsyth County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Stephens County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County

Metro Atlanta bracing for record-breaking heat this week

By Alexa Liacko/FOX 5 Atlanta
Published  July 28, 2025 7:00am EDT
With dangerous heat and humidity expected to push heat index values beyond 110 degrees in some areas, Metro Atlanta is opening cooling centers to help residents beat the sweltering conditions. Forecasters warn that Monday could break heat records across Georgia, with warm and muggy overnight lows offering little relief from the intense daytime heat.

The Brief

    • Dangerous heat with indexes over 110°F expected in metro Atlanta.
    • Cooling centers now open in multiple counties and Atlanta.
    • Watch for heat illness signs: headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat.

ATLANTA - With dangerous heat and humidity expected to push heat index values beyond 110 degrees in some areas, metro Atlanta is opening cooling centers to help residents beat the sweltering conditions.

What we know:

Forecasters warn that Monday could break heat records across Georgia, with warm and muggy overnight lows offering little relief from the intense daytime heat. Medical professionals are urging people to prioritize rest, shade, and hydration—especially those who must be outdoors for work.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be very hot this week, with temps in the high 90s. Add in the humidity and it will like it is over 100 degrees.

What they're saying:

"If you start feeling symptoms like headache, nausea, a rapid heartbeat, or heavy sweating, it’s time to cool down immediately," doctors advise. "And if you stop sweating or your skin turns red, that’s a red flag—you need to call 911 right away."

In extreme heat, certain medications can increase the risk of heat-related illness. Experts say people should be aware of how their prescriptions may affect their body’s ability to regulate temperature.

What you can do:

Several counties—including DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, and Douglas—have opened designated cooling centers for residents in need. The City of Atlanta is also offering locations for people to escape the heat.

Cooling centers will be available in many communities.

Click here for more information on how to stay cool. 

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by FOX 5 Storm Team, local officials and doctors. 

