Blistering temps on the way for North Georgia: Know how to stay cool

The Brief Georgia is bracing for extreme heat next week, with heat indices expected to exceed 110°F in several cities including Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, and Macon. Officials warn of life-threatening conditions and have opened cooling centers across multiple counties to help residents stay safe. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, check on vulnerable individuals, and know the signs of heat-related illnesses.



Georgia is bracing for the most oppressive heat and humidity of the year starting early next week. Officials and meteorologists are urging residents to prepare for prolonged and dangerous conditions.

Heat Index Forecast:

Atlanta: Feels like 101°F on Saturday; 104°F on Sunday; 106°F on Monday; 109°F on Tuesday.

Athens, Columbus, and Macon: Heat indices could reach 111–112°F by Tuesday.

Rome: Temperatures will feel close to 106°F.

Here are the most common alerts you'll see regarding heat:

A heat advisory may be issued when the daytime heat index is expected to meet or exceed 105ºF, or the daytime air temperature is expected to exceed 103ºF.

An excessive heat watch may be issued when the daytime heat index is expected to meet or exceed 110ºF, or the daytime air temperature is expected to meet or exceed 105ºF. These alerts can be issued up to 3 days in advance.

Cooling centers will be available in many communities.

How to stay safe during extreme heat

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine as they can dehydrate you.

Wear Appropriate Clothing: Dress in lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothes to help keep your body cool.

Use Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Try to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or a cool place.

Utilize Fans and Air Conditioning: Use fans and air conditioning to keep your living space cool. If you don’t have air conditioning, consider spending time in public places that do, such as shopping malls or libraries.

Take Cool Showers or Baths: Lower your body temperature by taking a cool shower or bath. You can also use damp cloths on your skin to help cool down.

Eat Light Meals: Opt for smaller, more frequent meals that are easier to digest. Avoid heavy and hot foods, as they can increase your body temperature.

Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Regularly check on elderly family members, neighbors, and those with medical conditions to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.

Avoid Strenuous Activities: Postpone heavy exercise and physical labor until the cooler parts of the day. If you must exercise, drink water before, during, and after your workout.

Know the Signs of Heat-Related Illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, and confusion. If you or someone else experiences these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

How to keep pets safe during extreme heat

Provide Plenty of Water: Ensure your pets have access to fresh, cool water at all times. Consider adding ice cubes to their water bowl to keep it cool longer.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid walking or exercising your pets during the hottest parts of the day. Early morning or late evening walks are best.

Never Leave Pets in a Hot Car: Even with windows cracked, temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly and become life-threatening. Never leave your pets in a parked car.

Create Cool Spaces: Provide a shaded area or an air-conditioned room where your pets can escape the heat. Use fans or cooling mats to help keep them comfortable.

Watch for Signs of Overheating: Be aware of symptoms of heat stress in pets, such as excessive panting, drooling, weakness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If you notice these signs, take immediate action to cool your pet and contact a veterinarian.

Protect Paws from Hot Surfaces: Hot pavement, sand, and asphalt can burn your pet's paws. Test the surface with your hand; if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them. Consider using protective booties or walking on grass.

Avoid Strenuous Exercise: Reduce vigorous activities and playtime during peak heat hours. Provide mental stimulation indoors with toys and games instead.

Provide Cooling Treats: Offer your pets frozen treats like ice cubes, frozen broth, or specially made pet-safe popsicles to help them cool down.

Groom Appropriately: Regular grooming can help remove excess fur and reduce the risk of overheating. However, avoid shaving your pet's fur completely, as it provides protection against sunburn and heat.

Monitor Vulnerable Pets: Pay extra attention to pets that are elderly, overweight, or have health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related issues. Brachycephalic breeds (like Bulldogs and Pugs) are also at higher risk and need special care in the heat.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and what you should do for both.

How to cool home without air conditioning

Use Fans Strategically: Place fans in windows or doorways to create cross-ventilation, pulling in cooler air from outside and pushing out warm air. Ceiling fans can also help circulate air.

Block Out Sunlight: Close curtains, blinds, or shades during the hottest parts of the day to prevent the sun from heating up your home. Consider using blackout curtains or reflective window film for added protection.

Open Windows at Night: When temperatures drop in the evening, open windows to let in cooler air. Use window fans to enhance airflow and help cool down the house overnight.

Optimize Ventilation: Keep interior doors open to allow air to flow freely between rooms. Use exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom to remove hot air and humidity.

Use Light-Colored Linens: Opt for light-colored and breathable bedding, such as cotton or linen sheets, which help reflect heat and keep you cooler at night.

Cook Outside or Use Small Appliances: Avoid using the oven or stove, which can generate a lot of heat. Instead, grill outside or use small appliances like a microwave, slow cooker, or toaster oven.

Turn Off Heat-Generating Electronics: Unplug electronics and appliances when not in use, as they can produce heat even in standby mode. Consider using energy-efficient LED bulbs instead of incandescent ones.

Create a DIY Air Conditioner: Place a bowl of ice or a frozen water bottle in front of a fan. The fan will blow the cool air from the melting ice, creating a refreshing breeze.

Use Reflective Materials: Place reflective materials, like aluminum foil or reflective insulation, on windows and roofs to reflect sunlight away from your home and reduce heat absorption.

Stay Hydrated and Dress Light: Keep yourself cool by drinking plenty of water and wearing light, breathable clothing. Use cold compresses or take cool showers to lower your body temperature.

10 Places to Stay Cool in metro Atlanta

1. Georgia Aquarium (downtown Atlanta)

Massive indoor aquatic exhibits, air-conditioned spaces, and the popular Ocean Voyager tunnel.

2. Fernbank Museum of Natural History (Druid Hills)

Explore giant dinosaur displays, interactive exhibits, and the indoor IMAX theatre.

3. World of Coca-Cola (Downtown Atlanta)

Indoor museum celebrating Coca-Cola’s history, with tasting rooms featuring beverages from around the world.

4. Ponce City Market (Old Fourth Ward)

Shop, dine, and enjoy a rooftop experience with games and views—all with plenty of air-conditioned indoor areas.

5. High Museum of Art (Midtown)

Art galleries, family programs, and rotating exhibits in a beautifully climate-controlled environment.

6. College Football Hall of Fame (downtown Atlanta)

Interactive sports exhibits and indoor activities that let you escape the summer sun.

7. Mall of Georgia (Buford)

Large indoor mall with a variety of shops, restaurants, and a cool AMC theater for movie lovers.

8. The Battery Atlanta (Cobb County)

While some outdoor areas exist, you can enjoy indoor dining, shopping, and the climate-controlled Coca-Cola Roxy venue.

9. Krog Street Market (Inman Park)

Indoor food hall featuring some of Atlanta’s best eateries and treats—perfect for a cool lunch break.

10. Center for Puppetry Arts (Midtown)

Indoor museum and puppet shows, great for families with kids.

Food & Drinks That Will Help Keep You Cool

Hydrating Drinks

Water – The ultimate hydrator; add lemon or cucumber slices for extra refreshment.

Coconut Water – Naturally replenishes electrolytes.

Iced Herbal Teas – Mint, chamomile, or hibiscus tea served cold can cool the body.

Fruit-Infused Water – Add berries, citrus, or watermelon for a refreshing twist.

Fresh Juices or Smoothies – Blend hydrating fruits like watermelon, pineapple, or cucumber.

Cooling Foods

Watermelon – Over 90% water, perfect for hydration.

Cucumber – Low in calories and extremely hydrating.

Citrus Fruits – Oranges, grapefruits, and lemons add a cooling, refreshing flavor.

Leafy Greens – Light salads with spinach, romaine, or arugula help avoid heavy meals.

Berries – Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are hydrating and light.

Tomatoes – High in water content and great in cold salads.

Yogurt or Greek Yogurt – A chilled, protein-packed option that feels refreshing.

Frozen Grapes or Bananas – A healthy alternative to ice cream.

Cold Soups – Gazpacho or cucumber-based soups are ideal for hot days.

Mint – Adds a natural cooling sensation when used in drinks, salads, or desserts.

