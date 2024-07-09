Beat the Heat: Foods to eat, not eat during hot summer months

As temperatures soar, staying hydrated is crucial, but what about the foods we eat to keep cool? FOX Medical Team’s Deena Centofanti shares some tips on how to manage heat through diet.

Staying hydrated is a common refrain during the hot months. While drinking plenty of water is essential, incorporating certain foods into your diet can also help keep you cool. Fruits and vegetables, particularly those high in water content, are excellent choices. Watermelon, strawberries, spinach, cucumbers, and celery are all hydrating options.

Interestingly, some foods and drinks should be avoided. Despite the initial refreshment, icy cold beverages can trigger thermoregulation, causing your body to warm up as it processes the cold liquid. Similarly, mangoes and alcohol can have diuretic effects, which may lead to dehydration.

While popsicles and other icy treats are enjoyable, they can also prompt your body to warm up due to the cold sensation. However, indulging in a popsicle on a hot day isn't discouraged; just be mindful of your overall hydration.

Incorporating hydrating fruits and vegetables into your diet can help you stay physically and mentally cool during the summer heat.