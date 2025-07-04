Peachtree Road Race 2025: Everything you need to know

The Brief More than 52,000 runners are taking on the world's largest 10K during the Peachtree Road Race. This year's Fourth of July race will be a warm one with forecasts calling for highs near 93 degrees. Racers should stay hydrated and wear light clothing. Many major roads are closed or will be shut down during the race. Participants should use MARTA if possible.



8:30 A.M. UPDATE

The official Peachtree Road Race T-shirt has been revealed.

As tradition dictates, the T-shirt remains under wraps until the first runner crosses the finish line.

Five designs were selected as finalists, which went up for a public vote.

This year's winner was "Atlanta Runs Deep" by Atlanta resident Russ Vann, which features the iconic peach with a road running through the middle.

The winning shirt design. (FOX 5)

In his submission, Vann said that the design was "a tribute to the many people who make the Peachtree Road Race happen every year."

7:15 A.M. UPDATE

The Peachtree Road Race hasn't been going on for long, but the male and female elite runners have already crossed the finish line.

Kenyan long-distance runner Hellen Obiri took the top spot in the women's elite race with an unofficial time of 31 minutes and 29 seconds. This is the Olympic silver medalist's first time competing in the race.

In the men's division, Patrick Kiprop won with an unofficial time of 27 minutes and 35 seconds. The redshirt senior at Arkansas is a five-time first-team NCAA All-America runner.

6:45 A.M. UPDATE

The elite runners have hit the Atlanta streets to race for glory in the Peachtree Road Race.

In the Shepherd Center wheelchair division race, Daniel Romanchuck took first place with an unofficial time of 18 minutes and 36 seconds. Susannah Scaroni won the women’s division with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 5 seconds. The wins are Romanchuck's eighth consecutive and Scaroni's fourth consecutive in the race.

Daniel Romanchuck wins his eighth consecutive Shepherd Center men's wheelchair division race. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is no stranger to the race, and he told FOX 5 that it was one of the events he's always excited to take part in.

"I love running in the Peachtree Road Race. I don't run on the regular - I don't run during the week. I just go to the gym and do a regular workout. But the Peachtree Road Race is different," Dickens said. "It's about us doing something today - 52,000 people running, jogging and walking from the iconic Lenox Mall to the iconic Piedmont Park. You gotta no that that's an Atlanta tradition, so it's important for me to be a part of that."

ORIGINAL STORY

Thousands of runners are lacing up to hit the streets in Midtown to take part in one of Atlanta's most beloved Fourth of July traditions.

Organizers say this year's running of the Peachtree Road Race will welcome more than 52,000, making it the largest since the 50th anniversary in 2019.

Whether you're excited to hit the pavement as part of the world's largest 10K or you're going to cheer on loved ones at the finish line, here's what you need to know about the 2025 Peachtree Road Race:

What they're saying:

"This year’s Peachtree is shaping up to be one of the most exciting, largest, and well-attended in recent memory," said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. "Whether you’re running, spectating, or supporting a loved one, now is the time to register, review your route, and get ready for an unforgettable celebration of community, movement, and Atlanta pride."

What time does the Peachtree Road Race start?

Timeline:

Here is the schedule of events for the 2025 Peachtree Road Race in Midtown Atlanta:

6:12 a.m. Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division start

6:38 a.m. National Anthem by Laura Martin, the winner of this year's Oh Say Can You Sing contest

6:43 a.m. Women’s Elite start

6:44 a.m. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens message to participants

6:50 a.m. Men’s Elite, Elite High School Division, Seeded & Wave A

Waves continue every five minutes

7:40 a.m. Awards ceremony for the top three finishers in each division

8:30 a.m. Last start wave begins and starting line closes

10:30 a.m. Finish line officially closes

Race officials recommend participants arrive before 6:30 a.m. to find your start wave staging area.

For those participating remotely, the Atlanta Track Club is allowing runners to complete and submit their times between July 2 and July 5 at noon. Virtual participants will receive an email with submission instructions and can download a printable race bib.

Peachtree Road Race weather forecast

Runners and spectators should prepare for sweltering conditions. Forecasts call for highs near 93 degrees and 60% humidity. Participants are urged to dress in light, breathable clothing and hydrate early and often.

Water stations will be available about every mile on both sides of the road. Water sprayers can be found at 10 locations along the course.

Peachtree Road Race road closures

What you can do:

The event has brought widespread road closures that started on Wednesday and will continue throughout the race. Among the most significant:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road is closed until 10 a.m. Friday.

From 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., numerous streets in Buckhead will shut down, including parts of Peachtree Road, Lenox Road, Roxboro Road, Oak Valley Road, and more.

Course closures from Piedmont Road to 10th Street will last from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Finish area closures on 10th Street and surrounding streets began on June 30 and last through Friday at 5 p.m.

You can see the full list of street closures here.

MARTA and ride-sharing for Peachtree Road Race

MARTA will begin rail service at 4 a.m. Friday with expanded access to accommodate race crowds. Shuttle buses will operate between Lindbergh Center Station and Lenox Road from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., dropping off close to the starting line.

Gold Line trains are the best option for reaching Lenox Station and the starting corrals. Midtown Station is the best choice post-race, located about a 15-minute walk from the finish area.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

Designated ride-share drop-off spots will be at :

East side: Lenox Road and Ga. 400 North

West side: East Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

North side: Peachtree Street and Narmore Drive