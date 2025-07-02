Peachtree Road Race prompts major road closures in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Drivers in Atlanta should expect significant road closures this week as the city prepares for the 56th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
The iconic Fourth of July event will bring tens of thousands of runners and spectators to the city, triggering a series of phased road shutdowns through Independence Day afternoon.
The first closure is already in effect. Peachtree Road is closed from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road and will remain a pedestrian-only zone until 10 a.m. Friday.
Start area closures
July 2 at 2 a.m. through July 4 at 10:30 a.m.: All lanes of Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway
July 3 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: All lanes of Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Piedmont Road for the Peachtree Junior race
July 4 starting at 4:30 a.m.:
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Wieuca Road from Phipps Blvd. to Roxboro Road
- Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
- Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
- Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
- Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to East Paces Ferry Road
Course closures from Buckhead to Midtown
July 4 from 5 to 11:30 a.m., Peachtree Road from Piedmont Road to 10th Street will be closed for the race. Officials plan to begin reopening portions of the route at 9:30 a.m., with full reopening not expected before 11 a.m.
Finish area closures
Now through July 4 at 5 p.m.: 10th Street from Charles Allen Drive to Monroe Drive
July 4 specific closures include:
2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Myrtle Street to Charles Allen Drive
4 to 11 a.m.: 10th Street from Peachtree Street to Myrtle Street
5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Monroe Drive from Kanuga Street to Virginia Avenue
7 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 8th Street from Monroe Drive to Peachtree Street
6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree Street
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and plan ahead. MARTA will offer expanded rail service throughout the morning to accommodate race day traffic and spectators.