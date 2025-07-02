Peachtree Road Race prompts major road closures in Atlanta

The Brief Major road closures will be in effect across Atlanta through July 4 for the 56th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race. Peachtree Road and multiple surrounding streets in Buckhead and Midtown will be closed in phases starting July 2. Finish line closures near Piedmont Park began June 30, with the heaviest impact on the morning of July 4.



Drivers in Atlanta should expect significant road closures this week as the city prepares for the 56th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

The iconic Fourth of July event will bring tens of thousands of runners and spectators to the city, triggering a series of phased road shutdowns through Independence Day afternoon.

The first closure is already in effect. Peachtree Road is closed from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road and will remain a pedestrian-only zone until 10 a.m. Friday.

Start area closures

July 2 at 2 a.m. through July 4 at 10:30 a.m.: All lanes of Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway

July 3 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: All lanes of Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Piedmont Road for the Peachtree Junior race

July 4 starting at 4:30 a.m.:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Wieuca Road from Phipps Blvd. to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to East Paces Ferry Road

Course closures from Buckhead to Midtown

July 4 from 5 to 11:30 a.m., Peachtree Road from Piedmont Road to 10th Street will be closed for the race. Officials plan to begin reopening portions of the route at 9:30 a.m., with full reopening not expected before 11 a.m.

Finish area closures

Now through July 4 at 5 p.m.: 10th Street from Charles Allen Drive to Monroe Drive

July 4 specific closures include:

2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Myrtle Street to Charles Allen Drive

4 to 11 a.m.: 10th Street from Peachtree Street to Myrtle Street

5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Monroe Drive from Kanuga Street to Virginia Avenue

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 8th Street from Monroe Drive to Peachtree Street

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree Street

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and plan ahead. MARTA will offer expanded rail service throughout the morning to accommodate race day traffic and spectators.