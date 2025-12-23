Shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex under investigation

The Brief Shooting reported late Monday night at a Lithonia apartment complex Victim suffered serious injuries, according to police Investigation ongoing; details limited at this time



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured late Monday night in the Lithonia area.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on Parkview Trail, just off Covington Highway, after reports of a shooting.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries. No additional details about the victim’s condition or a possible suspect have been released.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.