Shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 23, 2025 6:55am EST
DeKalb County
Shooting at apartment complex on Parkview Trail

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Parkview Trail off Covington Highway. Police say the person who was shot had serious injuries. This is a developing story. 

The Brief

    • Shooting reported late Monday night at a Lithonia apartment complex
    • Victim suffered serious injuries, according to police
    • Investigation ongoing; details limited at this time

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured late Monday night in the Lithonia area.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on Parkview Trail, just off Covington Highway, after reports of a shooting. 

What they're saying:

Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries. No additional details about the victim’s condition or a possible suspect have been released.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County police. 

