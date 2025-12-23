No Powerball jackpot winner, but several big wins in Georgia
ATLANTA - Once again, there was no big winner after Monday night’s Powerball drawing for a massive jackpot topping $1.6 billion.
What we know:
While no ticket matched all six numbers, multiple winning tickets were sold in Georgia, including one ticket worth $1 million.
In addition to the $1 million prize, nine tickets worth $50,000 were sold statewide. Two of those included the Power Play option, doubling their payouts to $100,000 each.
More than 340 tickets with a $100 prize were also sold in Georgia. Forty-three of those included Power Play, increasing those winnings to $200.
The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 3, 18, 36, 41 and 54, with a Powerball of 7.
Lottery officials said the drawing marked the 46th in the current jackpot run, setting a game record for the most drawings in a single jackpot cycle.
This is the second time the Powerball jackpot has topped $1 billion this year. The previous billion-dollar jackpot reached $1.787 billion in September before winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas. At the time, it was the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
The last time Powerball recorded two billion-dollar jackpots in the same year was 2023.
Georgia’s most recent massive jackpot win came in November, when a $980 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Newnan. Since then, the state has seen several large wins, including a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in November and at least three additional $1 million-winning tickets.
What's next:
The next drawing will take place Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.