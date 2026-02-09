Expand / Collapse search

Smyrna police: Super Bowl weekend DUI arrests nearly 5 times higher than normal

By
Published  February 9, 2026 10:38pm EST
Smyrna
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police record 5x more DUIs during big game weekend

In Smyrna, police reported a massive spike in DUI arrests over Super Bowl weekend, recording 18 arrests, nearly five times the typical weekend average of four or five. Despite the timing, officials clarified that they did not conduct specific stings, checkpoints, or target football fans; instead, the surge was attributed to increased general patrol and recent advanced field evaluation training for officers. 

The Brief

    • Smyrna police made 18 DUI arrests during Super Bowl weekend.
    • Police say the arrests were not part of a major operation; they were not specifically targeting impaired football fans.
    • The total represents nearly five times the number of DUI arrests typically made over a weekend.

SMYRNA, Ga. - Millions of people watched the Super Bowl with a cold drink in their hands as they cheered on their team. 

What we know:

Some watched the big game at bars, others at house parties. 

Those in Smyrna were no different, adding up to a lot of traffic on the roads. 

At the same time, Smyrna police were also on the roads.

What they're saying:

"Our uniform patrol this weekend, together with our DUI officers, conducted multiple stops this weekend, and they ended up with about 18 arrests. Just a typical Sunday alone, we usually make about one or two DUI arrests. For an entire weekend, it will be about four or five arrests," said Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt. 

Smyrna Police say there were no DUI checkpoints, and officers were not staking out specific locations. 

"We've been doing a lot of training recently for DUIs to make sure our guys are trained in field evaluations. We didn't plan any type of operation for that. That is something our uniform patrol decided to do with our DUI Task Force," said Lt. Holt.

Police say they did increase traffic enforcement and, on a busy weekend, it turned out to be a win for the safety of those on the roads in Smyrna. 

The Source: Police Lt. Meredith Holt provided the specific arrest figures and details regarding officer training.

SmyrnaNewsCrime and Public Safety