Smyrna police: Super Bowl weekend DUI arrests nearly 5 times higher than normal

The Brief Smyrna police made 18 DUI arrests during Super Bowl weekend. Police say the arrests were not part of a major operation; they were not specifically targeting impaired football fans. The total represents nearly five times the number of DUI arrests typically made over a weekend.



Millions of people watched the Super Bowl with a cold drink in their hands as they cheered on their team.

What we know:

Some watched the big game at bars, others at house parties.

Those in Smyrna were no different, adding up to a lot of traffic on the roads.

At the same time, Smyrna police were also on the roads.

What they're saying:

"Our uniform patrol this weekend, together with our DUI officers, conducted multiple stops this weekend, and they ended up with about 18 arrests. Just a typical Sunday alone, we usually make about one or two DUI arrests. For an entire weekend, it will be about four or five arrests," said Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt.

Smyrna Police say there were no DUI checkpoints, and officers were not staking out specific locations.

"We've been doing a lot of training recently for DUIs to make sure our guys are trained in field evaluations. We didn't plan any type of operation for that. That is something our uniform patrol decided to do with our DUI Task Force," said Lt. Holt.

Police say they did increase traffic enforcement and, on a busy weekend, it turned out to be a win for the safety of those on the roads in Smyrna.