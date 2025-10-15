Stockbridge Georgia Lottery player wins $4 million in scratch-off game

The Brief A Stockbridge player won $4 million on a 200X The Money Georgia Lottery scratch-off ticket. The winner claimed the prize Tuesday, taking the all-cash option of $2,028,882 after taxes.



Someone in Stockbridge is celebrating a life-changing win after claiming a $4 million Georgia Lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Georgia Lottery scratch-off winner

What we know:

The winner purchased a 200X The Money scratch-off ticket at the Raceway on Highway 138 in Stockbridge and claimed the prize Tuesday. The player chose the all-cash option, taking home $2,028,882 after taxes.

Metro Atlanta Georgia Lottery winners

Big picture view:

Last week alone, Georgia Lottery players claimed more than $41.3 million in scratch-off winnings.

Other recent winners include a Union City resident who won $310,784 playing the Jackpot Jewels Diggi Game on Oct. 13, and a Jonesboro resident who won $10,000 playing Spooky Match Multiplier online the same day.

Why you should care:

Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games, including from scratch-off tickets and digital games, go toward supporting education programs in Georgia.