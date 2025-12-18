Georgia man convicted on 69 counts in dog fighting case

article

The Brief Dun Bradford was found guilty of 67 counts of possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting venture. He faces a maximum of life in prison.



A dog-fighting breeder and trainer in Southwest Georgia was convicted this week of dozens of federal animal welfare charges, along with possessing guns and manufacturing drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dun Bradford, of Sale City, Georgia, was found guilty of 67 counts of possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting venture, one count of manufacture of and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm.

The backstory:

According to court documents and statements referenced at trial, the Mitchell County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office and Code Enforcement Office responded to a complaint of animal tethering and neglect at a 17-acre property owned by Bradford in Sale City. Officers saw many pit bull type dogs on heavy chains outside the residence, with some exhibiting aggression toward one another.

Agents and animal experts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) were called, and search warrants were obtained and executed on the property.

Agents rescued 67 dogs on chains, many without food, water or shelter. Many of the dogs had recent injuries and scars consistent with dog fighting, including one with severe, recent fighting wounds.

This photo is a government trial exhibit number 1741B in United States v. Dun Bradford (U.S. Department of Justice).

A shed on the property held a large amount of dog fighting equipment such as veterinary drugs and devices; anabolic horse steroids; a "breeding stand" used to forcibly breed dogs; training and execution items; and paper pedigrees documenting the fighting history of the dogs.

Evidence presented at trial showed Bradford’s home was an area that was used for a long time to breed and train dogs for fighting. Officers also found firearms in Bradford’s home and crack cocaine, along with evidence that the crack was manufactured in Bradford’s kitchen.

What's next:

Bradford faces a maximum of life in prison.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The Source: Information obtained from a press release distributed by the U.S. Department of Justice.



