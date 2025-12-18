Cobb leaders prepare for soccer fans ahead of World Cup matches in Atlanta

The Brief World Cup matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, and some of the teams will be training in Cobb County. In Cobb County, the Atlanta United Training facility will serve as a base camp. Teams will also train at Kennesaw State University and Paces Academy. With the crowds comes a need for added security. To help with that, the county has applied for two federal grants. One would help pay for overtime for first responders, the other would detect unauthorized drone activity.



Some of the teams in the FIFA World Cup will be training in Cobb County, and county leaders are expecting big crowds as fans try to get a glimpse of their favorite players.

"The more popular the team, the more crowds we can anticipate," said Cobb EMA Director Cassie Mazloom.

What they're saying:

The county says there will be extra public safety, transportation and emergency management needs.

To help with this, the county has applied for millions of dollars in federal grants, including one which would be used for training and overtime for personnel and another to enhance the county's ability to detect unauthorized drone activity.

"We really have to be conscientious in our planning, to make sure we're very detailed, to make sure we're ready to meet that demand from a public safety standpoint," said Cobb County Public Safety Director Mike Register.

The backstory:

Cobb has experience when it comes to large sporting events. The county hosted the MLB All-Star game this past summer at Truist Park.

"You look at MLB All Star week, it was a condense area, this is going to be spread out," said Register.

The international fans will add another twist.

"You're going to have fans from across the globe. Of course we have an international airport in Cobb County that we'll be addressing from a public safety standpoint," said Register.

What's next:

Cobb leaders have already had numerous planning sessions with the local, state and federal partners to prepare for the FIFA World Cup. There will be many more meetings before the World Cup. Cobb leaders say they'll be ready.

"I'm honored to be part of a county that will host FIFA. I'm looking forward to a very enjoyable, safe event," Register.

What we don't know:

Cobb County officials say they won't know which teams will be training in Cobb until March.