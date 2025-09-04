Two $1M tickets sold in Georgia as jackpot climbs higher

article

The Brief Powerball jackpot rises to $1.7 billion after no grand prize winner. Georgia players won big: two $1M tickets, plus $50K and $100K prizes. Winners have limited time to claim, with taxes deducted on large prizes.



The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one hit the grand prize in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 with the Powerball 22.

Big Wins in Georgia

While the jackpot rolled over, Georgia still had some lucky winners:

Two tickets matched all five numbers to score $1 million each.

Six tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball, bringing in $50,000 each.

One additional ticket added the Power Play, doubling its prize to $100,000.

The Georgia Lottery has not yet released details about where those winning tickets were sold or if they were purchased online.

How to Claim Your Prize

Prizes over $601: Must be claimed at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000, Atlanta.

Prizes $600 and under: Can be collected at headquarters, a district office, or by mail.

Online tickets: Winnings up to $600 are deposited directly into a player’s iHOPE account.

Prizes over $601 online: Winners will receive an email with step-by-step claiming instructions.

Deadlines and Taxes

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim online tickets.

Instant tickets must be redeemed within 90 days of expiration.

State and federal taxes are automatically withheld on prizes exceeding $5,000.

Saturday night’s drawing is expected to be one of the largest jackpots in Powerball history at $1.7 billion.

