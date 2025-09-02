More Georgia winners as Powerball climbs to $1.3 billion
ATLANTA - The Powerball jackpot has climbed even higher after a pair of drawings over the Labor Day weekend produced several big winners in Georgia.
RELATED: From lightning to lucky clovers: Odds better than winning the lottery
What we know:
On Saturday, Aug. 30, two tickets sold in Georgia won $150,000 each by matching four white numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier. Five other Georgia players each won $50,000. Nationally, multiple million-dollar prizes were awarded, including four $1.1 million winners in California and $2 million winners in Colorado, Indiana, and New Hampshire.
Then on Monday, Sept. 1, the Georgia Lottery reported 11 more winning tickets worth $50,000 each. Those tickets matched four out of five white numbers in the drawing. Monday night’s winning numbers were 08-23-25-40-53, with the red Powerball number 05.
PREVIOUS: $1M lottery ticket sold in Georgia; Powerball soars to $815M
What's next:
While no one claimed the jackpot in either drawing, the prize has now surged to an estimated $1.3 billion ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.