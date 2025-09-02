Expand / Collapse search

More Georgia winners as Powerball climbs to $1.3 billion

By
Published  September 2, 2025 9:22am EDT
Lottery
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Number slips for Powerball lottery tickets for a $750 Million grand prize jackpot inside the Bluebird Liquor Store, which has sold winning tickets in past large lottery jackpots, in Hawthorne, California on Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon

Expand

The Brief

    • Georgia players won $150K, $50K prizes in weekend Powerball draws.
    • 11 more tickets worth $50K were sold in Monday night’s drawing.
    • Jackpot rises to $1.3 billion ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

ATLANTA - The Powerball jackpot has climbed even higher after a pair of drawings over the Labor Day weekend produced several big winners in Georgia.

RELATED: From lightning to lucky clovers: Odds better than winning the lottery

What we know:

On Saturday, Aug. 30, two tickets sold in Georgia won $150,000 each by matching four white numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier. Five other Georgia players each won $50,000. Nationally, multiple million-dollar prizes were awarded, including four $1.1 million winners in California and $2 million winners in Colorado, Indiana, and New Hampshire.

Then on Monday, Sept. 1, the Georgia Lottery reported 11 more winning tickets worth $50,000 each. Those tickets matched four out of five white numbers in the drawing. Monday night’s winning numbers were 08-23-25-40-53, with the red Powerball number 05.

PREVIOUS: $1M lottery ticket sold in Georgia; Powerball soars to $815M

What's next:

While no one claimed the jackpot in either drawing, the prize has now surged to an estimated $1.3 billion ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from Georgia Lottery. 

LotteryGeorgiaNews