$1M lottery ticket sold in Georgia; Powerball soars to $815M

The Brief A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Georgia for Tuesday night's Powerball drawing. With no perfect match, the Powerball jackpot has jumped to $815 million - the seventh largest in the game's history. The next drawing for the Powerball lottery will be Wednesday night. It'll be the 38th since the jackpot was last won.



One lucky Georgian is waking up a millionaire after last night's big Powerball drawing.

The Georgia Lottery says one ticket was sold in Georgia that was worth $1 million.

Powerball numbers

By the numbers:

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64 - Powerball 22. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The Georgia winner matched all the numbers but the red Powerball, earning them a cool million. Another million-dollar winner was in Texas.

With no perfect match, the jackpot jumped to $815 million. It's the seventh largest in the game's history.

What we don't know:

The Georgia Lottery has not shared any details about the million-dollar ticket, including where it was sold.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

What's next:

The next drawing for the Powerball lottery will be Wednesday night. It'll be the 38th since the jackpot was last won.

If someone wins the jackpot during the next drawing, they'll get to choose between taking a one-time lump sum cash payout of $367.9 million before taxes or taking the $815 million prize distributed over 30 years.