From lightning to lucky clovers: Odds better than winning the lottery

The Brief The odds of winning Powerball or Mega Millions are over 1 in 292 million Everyday events — like bowling a perfect game or finding a pearl — are far more likely Experts say play responsibly: enjoy the fun, but don’t expect to win



As the Powerball jackpot climbs into the stratosphere, many Americans are asking the same question: what are the real odds of winning it all? And how do those odds compare to other rare events — like getting struck by lightning, bowling a perfect game, or even becoming president of the United States?

Here's a look at the numbers and the odds:

What are the odds?

What we know:

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 290,472,336.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.

To win, players must match all five drawn numbers and the additional "Powerball" or "Mega Ball."

Does buying more tickets help?

Yes — but not by much. Buying more tickets technically improves your chances, but the odds remain overwhelmingly long.

So, even if you buy 100 tickets versus 1 ticket, you chances are still about $2.9 million.

Comparing the odds

Here's a look at how lucky or unlucky you might be in comparison to winning the lottery.

⛳ Getting a Hole-in-One

1 in 12,000

A rare shot — but 1–2% of golfers sink one each year.

🦪 Finding a Pearl in an Oyster

1 in 10,000

More likely than the lottery — and sometimes worth thousands.

⚡ Getting Struck by Lightning in a Lifetime

1 in 15,300

A shocking win in the odds game.

🥇 Winning an Olympic Medal

1 in 662,000

A long shot, unless you’ve been training for years.

✈️ Dying in a Plane Crash

1 in 11 million

Extremely rare — flying remains very safe.

❤️ Being Saved by CPR

Up to 45% recovery rate

Why learning CPR could save someone’s life.

☄️ Killed by a Meteorite

Between 1 in 3,000 and 1 in 250,000

A cosmic rarity — but it has happened.

🍀 Finding a Four-Leaf Clover

1 in 10,000

Lucky find more likely than the jackpot.

📊 Getting Audited by the IRS

1 in 220

Way more likely than picking Powerball numbers.

🎳 Bowling a Perfect Game

1 in 11,500 (casual players)

460 to 1 for pros — bowling’s pinnacle is far more common than winning big.

🎂 Living to 100

1 in 3,000 in the U.S.

More women than men reach this milestone.

✏️ Earning a Perfect SAT Score

0.03% of test takers

A rare academic achievement, but still better than hitting the jackpot.

🚗 Getting Your Car Stolen

0.3% chance per year

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are taken annually.

🏛 Seeing Your Congressperson Reelected

90%+ odds

One of the surest bets in American politics.

🥗 Having Food Poisoning

1 in 6

A common "unlucky" outcome each year.

🎓 Getting into Harvard

1 in 31 (3.2% acceptance rate in 2021)

Still easier than winning the lottery.

📬 Losing Something in the Mail

3–5% chance

A frustrating but not uncommon occurrence.

🧬 Becoming a Bone Marrow Donor

1 in 430

A rare chance to save a life.

🦈 Dying in a Shark Attack

1 in 3.7 million (coastal residents)

Even rarer if you live inland.

👶 Being Named Emma or Jacob

1 in 115 girls, 1 in 222 boys

Two of the 21st century’s most popular baby names.

✋ Being Ambidextrous

1 in 100

A rare but real skill.

🌪 Dying in a Hurricane

1 in 62,288

Better forecasting has reduced fatalities.

🥚 Cracking a Double-Yolk Egg

1 in 1,000

A breakfast surprise you might actually see.

💀 Dying on Your Birthday

6.7% more likely than other days

An eerie statistical quirk.

🖐 Being Born with Extra Fingers or Toes

1 in 500–1,000 births

A condition called polydactyly.

⚾ Catching a Foul Ball at an MLB Game

1 in 835

A lucky fan favorite.

♠️ Being Dealt a Royal Flush

1 in 649,740

Poker’s rarest hand, but still far more likely than lottery riches.

📅 Being Born on Leap Day

1 in 1,461

A birthday that only comes around every four years.

🦷 Keeping All Your Wisdom Teeth

About 15% avoid extraction

Most people get them removed.

👽 That There Is Alien Life

~45% chance (scientific estimate)

Still unproven, but odds are better than winning Powerball.

👶 Giving Birth on Your Due Date

1 in 25

Most babies arrive earlier or later.

🏀 Creating a Perfect March Madness Bracket

1 in 9.2 quintillion (Forbes estimate)

Easily tougher than the lottery.

🌍 Being Born at All

1 in 10^2,685,000

The biggest long shot you’ve already won.

