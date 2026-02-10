Georgia Senate committee subpoenas Wade in Willis investigation

The Brief More testimony is expected this week in the Senate committee’s investigation. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says former special prosecutor Nathan Wade has been subpoenaed. Lawmakers are reviewing alleged misconduct tied to the Trump prosecution and sworn testimony.



More testimony is expected this week in the ongoing committee hearing connected to the Fulton County district attorney, as Georgia’s Republican-led Senate committee continues its investigation.

What we know:

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said the state Senate’s special committee has subpoenaed the former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, following a contentious hearing last year involving Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis.

During that hearing, committee members questioned Willis about her investigation into the 2020 election and her romantic relationship with Wade. The committee is examining allegations of misconduct connected to Willis’ prosecution of President Donald Trump.

In a recent Facebook video, Jones said the committee wants to determine who has been truthful in sworn testimony and argued the investigation has already cost taxpayers significant time and money. He criticized what he described as inconsistencies in testimony and said lawmakers are seeking accountability.

What led to the hearings and what is happening now

The backstory:

In August 2023, Fulton County DA Fani Willis brought a massive racketeering (RICO) case against Donald Trump and 18 others, alleging a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s election results. However, the case was plagued by delays and legal battles over Willis’s personal relationship with a lead prosecutor. In November 2025, after Willis was disqualified by the courts, a newly appointed state prosecutor officially dismissed all charges, concluding that the state case was no longer viable and that any further investigation belonged in federal court.

The focus has now shifted to the federal level. In January 2026, the Department of Justice launched a fresh criminal investigation into the 2020 vote. This led to a dramatic FBI raid on Fulton County’s election hub in late January, where agents seized roughly 700 boxes of original ballots and records. While federal officials claim they are seeking "election integrity," Georgia officials have sued to get the records back, calling the raid an unconstitutional "end run" around the courts.

