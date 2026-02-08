Federal judge orders Fulton County election raid warrant unsealed

The Brief A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of a search warrant that authorized the FBI to seize election documents from Fulton County. The order states the warrant must be revealed by Feb. 10. According to the order, the federal government no longer opposes the warrant being revealed.



A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of a federal search warrant allowing FBI agents to seize hundreds of documents related to the 2020 election.

What we know:

The order states that the federal government no longer opposes the warrant's unsealing, and that it must be filed on Feb. 10.

The backstory:

It comes after Fulton County filed a motion seeking the return of documents seized on Jan. 28 at Fulton County's main election hub in Union City.

A warrant cover sheet provided to county officials lists the items that were sought, including ballots, tabulator tapes, electronic ballot images, and voter rolls.

RELATED:

What they're saying:

Many Fulton County officials have expressed their displeasure with the federal raid.

"There is a fight," Robb Pitts, speaking as chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, said previously. "Fulton County is now, has been, and always will be committed to upholding the law, no matter what anyone else does."

The backstory:

Fulton County has been a focal point of election scrutiny since the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly accused the county of voter fraud, although his claims have yet to be proven.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed why the records were seized or whether criminal charges will be filed. The FBI has not commented publicly on the search.