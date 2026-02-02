State Democrats file motion related to FBI raid of Fulton election office

The Brief Democratic lawmakers criticized the FBI raid during a news conference Monday Federal agents removed hundreds of boxes tied to the 2020 election Fulton County plans to go to court to challenge the scope of the search warrant



A group of Democratic state lawmakers held a news conference Monday addressing last week’s FBI raid at the Fulton County elections office, calling on Georgians to unite amid what they described as unprecedented interference in the election process.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What we know:

The raid, carried out by federal agents, resulted in the removal of hundreds of boxes of documents connected to the 2020 election. The search warrant indicates investigators sought access to ballots, voter rolls and other election materials from the contest then-former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia. Multiple audits, recounts and prior investigations have found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the outcome.

Fulton County officials now plan to challenge the scope of the federal action in court, arguing investigators should have obtained copies rather than original materials. County leaders say they intend to file a motion seeking the return of the documents and limits on the search warrant as the legal battle with the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues.