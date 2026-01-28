FBI executing sealed search warrant at Fulton County election facility

The Brief FBI agents were seen at Fulton County’s election operations site. Officials confirmed the action was court-authorized. Investigators have not disclosed the focus of the activity.



Federal agents carried out a law enforcement action, later confirmed as a sealed search warrant, Wednesday at a Fulton County election facility located in Fairburn, Georgia.

What we know:

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and agents were seen at the county’s Election Hub and Operations Center in Fairburn, a site that opened in 2023 to centralize and modernize election operations.

A photojournalist with FOX 5 Atlanta observed agents outside the building as activity unfolded. Shortly after, FBI Atlanta confirmed agents were executing a court-authorized action at the facility’s address on Campbellton Fairburn Road. A spokesperson then told FOX 5 Atlanta that the FBI was there to conduct an active sealed search warrant.

A source told FOX 5 Atlanta that the FBI was there to take custody of Fulton County election ballots from 2020.

Authorities did not say what prompted the operation or what records or materials, if any, were being sought. The FBI said it could not release additional details just yet because the matter remains ongoing. The Department of Justice also declined to comment, according to FOX News Digital.

Fulton County's election process has been at the center of scrutiny and public debate in recent years, starting with the trouble in 2020 resulting in then-former President Trump and 19 supporters being indicted for election interference by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The case was ultimately dismissed against Trump and the supporters who had not already taken in a deal after Trump was re-elected and Willis was disqualified because of her relationship with the former special prosecutor assigned to the case.

What they're saying:

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith told lawmakers on Jan. 22 that Georgia sat at the center of his now-dismissed federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, repeatedly describing the state as "ground zero" for alleged criminal conduct.

Smith testified for several hours before the House Judiciary Committee, defending the integrity of his probe and said the evidence in the case was built largely on actions and statements from Republican officials in Georgia.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted that the 2020 election was stolen from him by former President Joe Biden.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, votes in Georgia were ultimately counted three times, including a hand recount, before the state certified the results that showed Biden as the winner.

FOX 5 Atlanta has also previously reported that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr told Trump's legal team "we're just not seeing the things you are seeing" when reviewing claims of widespread fraud and Carr said his office independently analyzed allegations of election wrongdoing but found no basis for state criminal charges at that time.

In December 2025, Fulton County officials acknowledged procedural violations from the 2020 election, admitting that more than 130 tabulator tapes covering roughly 315,000 early in-person votes were not signed as required. Ten additional tapes, representing more than 20,000 votes, were reported missing. The State Election Board voted unanimously to refer the matter to the Georgia attorney general and requested fines of $5,000 per missing tape.

