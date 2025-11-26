Georgia election interference case against Trump dismissed

The Brief Georgia filed Wednesday morning to officially dropped its election case against Donald Trump. Prosecutor says evidence, legal barriers and delays made trial impossible. Some allegations didn’t meet Georgia’s legal requirements or belonged in federal court, according to motion.



Georgia’s election interference case against President Donald Trump is now officially over.

A motion was filed Wednesday morning with the Fulton County Superior Court and Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee signed off on it shortly after.

What we know:

Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys' Council Director Peter Skandalakis, who appointed himself as prosecutor in Georgia's election interference case, said in the court filing that continuing the prosecution would not "serve the interests of justice." He explained that the case had been delayed for years, involved actions that happened outside Georgia, and included issues that the state courts could not resolve — including questions about presidential immunity.

Skandalakis said he considered splitting Trump’s case from the others and moving forward with the remaining defendants while waiting for Trump’s second term to end. But he ultimately rejected that idea, saying it "would be both illogical and unduly burdensome and costly for the state and for Fulton County."

The filing also notes that several parts of the case lacked enough evidence to go to trial, while others belonged in federal court rather than Georgia state court. Skandalakis said the alleged conduct stretched across multiple states and could not realistically be tried before Trump’s current presidential term ends in 2029.

The prosecutor emphasized that his decision was based on the law and the evidence — not on politics. He also said he would not be granting any interviews today about the motion.

The backstory:

The Georgia election interference case began in August 2023, when a Fulton County grand jury indicted then-former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

Prosecutors accused the group of taking part in a wide-reaching effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. The charges included racketeering — typically used for organized crime — and a long list of related felony counts tied to pressure campaigns on state officials, the creation of a slate of "alternate electors," and access to voting equipment in a rural Georgia county.

The case immediately became one of the most high-profile criminal prosecutions in the country. Several defendants – Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Scott Hall and Jenna Ellis – took plea deals in the fall of 2023, agreeing to testify if the case ever went to trial.

But the prosecution slowed dramatically in 2024 and 2025 after defense attorneys challenged District Attorney Fani Willis’ involvement, ultimately leading to her removal from the case. Delays continued as the courts weighed issues involving presidential immunity, which affected whether certain acts could legally be prosecuted.

Skandalakis began searching for another prosecutor after the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case over conflicts of interest involving her former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade.

That decision left the state’s racketeering indictment — accusing Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and others of conspiring to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results — in limbo.

President Trump responds

What they're saying:

President Trump's lead Georgia defense counsel, Steve Sadow, sent the following statement:

This politically charged prosecution has to come to an end. We remain confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case against President Trump.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for a statement and is reaching out to others involved for their statements.

