Trump election interference case: Prosecutor appoints self

article

The Brief Peter Skandalakis appointed himself as prosecutor in Georgia’s Trump election interference case.

He said no other prosecutor agreed to take the case before a court-imposed deadline.

The case continues after Fani Willis was disqualified over a conflict of interest.

The head of the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council has appointed himself as the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Georgia election interference case prosecutor change

What they're saying:

Peter Skandalakis said he appointed himself because no other prosecutor was willing to take the case.

"The filing of this appointment reflects my inability to secure another conflict prosecutor to assume responsibility for this case. Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment. Out of respect for their privacy and professional discretion, I will not identify those prosecutors or disclose their reasons for declining."

Skandalakis, the former Coweta County District Attorney, was facing a Friday morning deadline after a Fulton County judge said the case would be thrown out if no attorney had been appointed.

"With Judge McAfee’s deadline now upon us and my review still ongoing, I have determined that the best course of action is to appoint myself to the case. This will allow me to complete a comprehensive review and make an informed decision regarding how best to proceed," Skandalakis said. "The public has a legitimate interest in the outcome of this case. Accordingly, it is important that someone make an informed and transparent determination about how best to proceed. Given my prior familiarity with portions of the case file, including my earlier involvement in the related matter involving [Lt. Gov.] Burt Jones..."

"I am keenly aware that this matter has been of significant public interest since January 2021, when District Attorney Fani Willis announced the initiation of the investigation," he went on. "My only objective is to ensure that this case is handled properly, fairly, and with full transparency — discharging my duties without fear, favor, or affection."

President Trump responds to prosecutor change

The other side:

The attorney representing President Trump, Steve Sadow, released a statement that reads, "This politically charged prosecution has to come to an end. We remain confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case against President Trump."

Why was DA Fani Willis removed from the election interference case?

The backstory:

Skandalakis began searching for another prosecutor after the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case over conflicts of interest involving her former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade. That decision left the state’s racketeering indictment — accusing Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and others of conspiring to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results — in limbo.

The case, filed in August 2023, remains one of the most closely watched criminal proceedings in the country.

Earlier this week, President Trump granted federal pardons to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Rudy Giuliani, and several others accused of supporting efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.