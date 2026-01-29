WATCH | Fulton officials briefing public after FBI raid at election office

The Brief County leaders are briefing the public after the FBI seized 2020 election ballots. Officials say they still do not know where the records were taken or why. The search warrant remains sealed, leaving key questions unanswered.



Fulton County leaders are holding a press conference late this morning to explain what they know — and what they still don’t — after the FBI executed a sealed search warrant at the county’s Elections Hub.

What we know:

At 11 a.m., Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections Chair Sherri Allen are scheduled to brief the public at the Fulton County Government Center in downtown Atlanta. FOX 5 Atlanta will stream the press conference on FOX LOCAL.

The press conference comes a day after FBI agents arrived at the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center and removed roughly 700 boxes of records tied to the 2020 presidential election, including physical ballots. County leaders say the warrant authorizing the seizure is sealed, and they have not been told where the materials are being taken or what investigators plan to do with them.

Chairman Pitts has said the situation raises serious concerns about ballot security now that the records are no longer in county custody. Allen has said the county was already planning to transfer the materials to the Department of Justice during a scheduled court hearing in early February and that concerns about the seizure will be addressed through the courts.

RELATED STORIES

The search is the latest development in years of legal disputes surrounding the 2020 election in Fulton County, which has been repeatedly targeted by President Donald Trump, who has claimed that the election was improperly conducted. State and local officials have consistently maintained that the election was fair, transparent and properly certified.

Because the warrant is sealed, officials say they do not know who or what is the focus of the criminal investigation, what probable cause was cited, or what happens next now that the ballots are out of county control. County attorneys are reviewing options as the litigation continues.