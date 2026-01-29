Legal questions surround FBI search of Fulton election office

The Brief Legal experts say the FBI search warrant does not imply evidence of voter fraud. Georgia officials have repeatedly affirmed the validity of the 2020 election results. The warrant sought ballots and election records, which experts call highly sensitive.



Legal scholars are raising questions after FBI agents executed a search warrant at Fulton County’s main election facility, seizing ballots and election records tied to the 2020 presidential election.

What we know:

The search appeared to center on President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that widespread voter fraud occurred in Fulton County, allegations that have reportedly been investigated multiple times and found to lack evidence. State and federal officials have consistently said the election results were accurate.

What they're saying:

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, said he was surprised a magistrate judge approved the warrant, noting that Republican leaders in Georgia have repeatedly confirmed the outcome of the election. Those officials include Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kreis emphasized that Georgia conducted multiple counts of the 2020 vote, all of which produced consistent results. He said that history leaves little reason to doubt the outcome reflected voters’ will.

Trump famously called Raffensperger after the election, urging him to find enough votes to overturn the result. That call later became central to a racketeering case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which ultimately failed.

Federal authorities have also sued Fulton County for access to election materials, alleging the clerk of courts did not respond to requests. While the warrant was signed by a judge, Kreis said that standard for approval is relatively low and does not mean investigators have uncovered wrongdoing.

According to the warrant, agents sought physical ballots from 2020, tabulator tapes, ballot images and the county’s full voter roll from that election. Kreis said such materials are highly sensitive and typically not turned over lightly, even to federal investigators.

Late Wednesday, Trump continued to post on Truth Social, again claiming the 2020 election was stolen. Investigations at both the state and federal levels have repeatedly concluded that was not the case.