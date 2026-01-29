FBI raid at Fulton County election facility has state lawmakers split down party lines

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
8
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Walton County, Hall County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Fannin County, Troup County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Dade County, Upson County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Lumpkin County, Butts County, Union County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Carroll County, Walker County, Madison County, Polk County, Gwinnett County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Floyd County, Paulding County, White County, Rockdale County, Gilmer County, Jackson County, Pike County, Douglas County, Gordon County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Banks County, Forsyth County, Henry County, Clayton County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Hart County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Barrow County, Gilmer County, Towns County, Oglethorpe County, Putnam County, Newton County, South Fulton County, Pickens County, Walton County, Murray County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Fannin County, Morgan County, Union County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Jasper County, Butts County, Dawson County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Greene County, Henry County, White County, Hall County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County

FBI raid at Fulton County election facility has state lawmakers split down party lines

By
Published  January 29, 2026 6:05pm EST
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia state lawmakers react to FBI raid of elections office

Georgia state lawmakers react to FBI raid of elections office

Georgia lawmakers are split down party lines following an FBI raid at Fulton County’s election hub. We hear from lawmakers at the State Capitol on both sides of the aisle.

The Brief

    • The FBI raid is sparking fierce political backlash among Georgia legislators.
    • Lawmakers are split down party lines.
    • Republicans are pressing for answers while Democrats condemn the move.

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are split down party lines. Wednesday's FBI raid at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center is sparking sharply different reactions under the gold dome.

Republican reaction to FBI raid

What they're saying:

Some Republican lawmakers insist there are lingering concerns about election security and fairness surrounding Georgia's 2020 election.

"I think all of us are looking forward to seeing what the FBI raid shows. Georgia's been waiting for a long time to answer questions about election security and fairness," Sen. Blake Tillery( R-Vidalia) told reporters. "And the only way to get those answers is still a transparent process."

Republicans said the only way to answer those questions is through a full, transparent process.

"At the end of the day, there's not an investigation like this," explained Sen. Brian Strickland (R-McDonough). "And Fulton County is to blame because they've had failure after failure, election after election of not following Georgia law. And so, they're the ones that created this. And now hope we get it fixed."

STORIES

Democrats react to FBI raid

What they're saying:

Democrats condemned the raid, calling it unnecessary and politically charged.

They warned this moment is bigger than any single election and said the integrity of future elections and public trust is on the line.

" Anybody can see what's going to happen in a few weeks," Sen. Harold Jones II (D-Augusta) said.  "Attorney General Pam Bondi will hold a press conference.  She will claim that she's now found the votes that Trump won in Georgia. She then will go to other states and demand that they give over their ballots.  Then they go forcefully take those ballots, and then she will then call a press office and say, 'We've decided that Trump won the 2020 election.' That's exactly how this will play out."

The Source: FOX 5's Deidra Dukes was at the state capitol where lawmakers voiced their views on the FBI raid.

Fulton CountyElection2020 ElectionNews