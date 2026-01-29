FBI raid at Fulton County election facility has state lawmakers split down party lines

The Brief The FBI raid is sparking fierce political backlash among Georgia legislators. Lawmakers are split down party lines. Republicans are pressing for answers while Democrats condemn the move.



Georgia lawmakers are split down party lines. Wednesday's FBI raid at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center is sparking sharply different reactions under the gold dome.

Republican reaction to FBI raid

What they're saying:

Some Republican lawmakers insist there are lingering concerns about election security and fairness surrounding Georgia's 2020 election.

"I think all of us are looking forward to seeing what the FBI raid shows. Georgia's been waiting for a long time to answer questions about election security and fairness," Sen. Blake Tillery( R-Vidalia) told reporters. "And the only way to get those answers is still a transparent process."

Republicans said the only way to answer those questions is through a full, transparent process.

"At the end of the day, there's not an investigation like this," explained Sen. Brian Strickland (R-McDonough). "And Fulton County is to blame because they've had failure after failure, election after election of not following Georgia law. And so, they're the ones that created this. And now hope we get it fixed."

Democrats react to FBI raid

What they're saying:

Democrats condemned the raid, calling it unnecessary and politically charged.

They warned this moment is bigger than any single election and said the integrity of future elections and public trust is on the line.

" Anybody can see what's going to happen in a few weeks," Sen. Harold Jones II (D-Augusta) said. "Attorney General Pam Bondi will hold a press conference. She will claim that she's now found the votes that Trump won in Georgia. She then will go to other states and demand that they give over their ballots. Then they go forcefully take those ballots, and then she will then call a press office and say, 'We've decided that Trump won the 2020 election.' That's exactly how this will play out."