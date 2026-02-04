Fulton County seeks return of 2020 election records seized by FBI

The Brief Fulton County is seeking the return of 2020 election records seized by the FBI The county is also asking a judge to unseal the warrant affidavit Details of the federal investigation remain unclear



Fulton County has filed a motion in federal court seeking the return of documents related to the 2020 election that were seized by the FBI during a search last week at a warehouse near Atlanta, according to The Associated Press.

What's next:

County officials said the motion also asks a judge to unseal a sworn statement from a law enforcement agent that was used to obtain the search warrant. The filing itself has not been released publicly because the case remains under seal, according to county spokesperson Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez.

The FBI search took place Jan. 28 at Fulton County’s main election facility in Union City and focused on records connected to the 2020 general election. A warrant cover sheet provided to the county lists items agents sought, including ballots, tabulator tapes, electronic ballot images and voter rolls.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed why the records were seized or whether any criminal charges are being considered. The FBI has not publicly commented on the search, and the contents of the sworn statement supporting the warrant remain sealed.

It is also unclear when or if the court will rule on Fulton County’s request to have the records returned or the affidavit unsealed.

The backstory:

Fulton County, which votes overwhelmingly Democratic, has been a focal point of election scrutiny since the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly alleged — without evidence — that widespread voter fraud occurred in the county.

Trump narrowly lost Georgia in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, a result that has been upheld through recounts, audits and court challenges.

What's next:

A federal judge will decide whether Fulton County’s motion is granted, including whether the seized materials are returned and whether the supporting affidavit is made public. Until then, the case remains under seal and details about the investigation are limited.

