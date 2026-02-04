Georgia Democrats blast Fulton County FBI raid as ‘abuse of power’

The Brief Georgia House Democrats held a news conference Wednesday to condemn last week’s FBI raid at the Fulton County Elections Hub, labeling it an abuse of federal power. Lawmakers characterized the seizure of 700 boxes of ballots as politically motivated. The caucus insisted that such federal intervention undermines the integrity of future elections.



Georgia Democrats are condemning the FBI raid on the Fulton County Elections Hub last week, calling it an abuse of power.

Georgia Democrats: ‘We are fighting’

What they're saying:

Georgia House Democrats called last week's raid at the Fulton County Elections Hub an abuse of federal power. They argued that the seizure of 700 boxes of ballots was politically motivated and believe it undermines the integrity of future elections. Rep. Stacey Evans (D-Atlanta) and other Democratic lawmakers urged their Republican colleagues and the public to fight the Trump Administration's challenge to Georgia's 2020 election results.

"I want you to know that your national elected officials who represent the state of Georgia, your state elected officials, and your local elected officials, particularly in Fulton County, we are fighting with every tool we can pull out of our toolbox," said Evans.

GOP ‘looking forward’ to raid results

The other side:

Republican lawmakers said they support last week's raid. They insist there are still unanswered questions surrounding the 2020 election and believe the federal investigation is necessary.

"I think all of us are looking forward to seeing what the FBI raid shows. Georgia's been waiting for a long time for answers regarding election security and fairness," explained Sen. Blake Tillery (R-Vidalia).

Praise for Raffensperger

What's next:

Democrats also praised Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for refusing to turn over voter registration records to the DOJ, a move Raffensperger said would violate state law. The DOJ is currently suing Raffensperger in federal court to force the release of those documents.