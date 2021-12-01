New FOX 5 Poll: Dead Heat between Kemp, Perdue due to Trump endorsement
A new FOX 5 Atlanta/Insider Advantage poll shows former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the Georgia Governor’s race will have a huge impact on likely voters.
Who is running in the Georgia governor race in 2022?
The Republican field becomes more contentious while there is one established Democratic candidate in the race. Here's who's running for Georgia's governor during the 2022 election.
Kemp faces big challenges from GOP as Perdue announces bid for governor
The race for Georgia governor is getting more crowded.
Kemp, facing potential Trump-backed primary challenge ahead of Abrams rematch, vows he won't be 'outworked'
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia says he’ll make a clear contrast between himself and likely 2022 Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams as he gears up for a potential titanic rematch with Abrams in next year’s gubernatorial election in the key general election battleground state.
Stacey Abrams talks governor's race one-on-one
Less than 24 hours after officially announcing she will run for Georgia governor in 2022, Stacey Abrams sat down for an interview about her decision with FOX 5.
Stacey Abrams says she's running for Georgia governor again
Stacey Abrams announced on Wednesday she plans to run again for Georgia governor. Without serious competition in a Democratic primary, the announcement sets up a likely rematch between Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.