New Georgia Project faces federal labor complaint amid unionization dispute

The New Georgia Project is a nonprofit credited with helping turn Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential election.

It faces mounting troubles following a federal labor complaint, a state ethics fine, and a Senate investigation.

The backstory:

The New Georgia Project, a nonprofit organization, has been instrumental in shaping Georgia's political landscape, particularly noted for its role in turning the state blue during the 2020 presidential election. Founded over a decade ago by Stacey Abrams, the organization has been a significant player in voter outreach efforts. However, Abrams stepped down from her role in 2017 to pursue a gubernatorial run.

What we know:

Recently, the New Georgia Project has encountered a series of challenges. A federal labor complaint was filed by Teamsters Local Union 728 with the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint alleges that the organization unlawfully laid off 14 employees in January as retaliation for their support of unionization efforts. According to a union representative, all the affected workers had signed union cards, and federal law protects employees from being terminated for engaging in union activities.

In addition to the labor issues, the Georgia State Ethics Commission imposed a record $300,000 fine on the organization for illegal contributions to Stacey Abrams' 2018 gubernatorial campaign, a violation the organization has admitted to.

The other side:

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones has announced that a Georgia Senate committee will investigate the New Georgia Project and Stacey Abrams. The investigation will examine the relationship between Abrams and the organization. Jones emphasized, "In Georgia, nobody is above the law, even if they were a darling of MSNBC. Anyone who broke the law and stole from taxpayers, including Stacey Abrams, should go to jail." The Senate resolution also calls for scrutiny of a $2 billion Environmental Protection Agency grant awarded to Power Forward Communities, an organization reportedly linked to Abrams.

What's next:

Amid these developments, reports have emerged that Francys Johnson, the New Georgia Project Board Chair, plans to resign. Johnson, an attorney, took over the position after Sen. Raphael Warnock stepped down in 2020 to run for the U.S. Senate. However, current and former employees have noted that Johnson has made similar statements about resigning in the past. As of now, neither Johnson, a spokesperson for the New Georgia Project, nor Stacey Abrams have responded to requests for comment.

