Fire investigation underway at Smyrna home

The Brief A fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Debra Drive in Smyrna, causing significant damage. Flames were intensified by hobby rocket fuel materials found in the home. The cause remains under investigation, though firefighters believe it began in the basement.



Officials are investigating an early morning fire that seriously damaged a Smyrna home.

Authorities say the flames broke out around 1 a.m. at the home on Debra Drive.

What we know:

Officials with the Smyrna Fire Department say they arrived at the scene to find heavy flames coming from the roof.

The situation was made more difficult because of the resident's rocket-building hobby, which helped fuel the flames.

"The ammonium perchlorate used for hobby rocket fuel is an accelerant and will help aid the fire burning, but our crews were able to take care of it very quickly and very safely," Lt. Evan McBrayer said.

What we don't know:

While firefighters believe the blaze started in the home's basement, the cause and specific point of origin remain under investigation.