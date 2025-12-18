Austell postal worker arrested for stealing rewards cards from mail

article

The Brief Adrienne Braziel, 31, of Villa Rica, is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud. Braziel had been assigned to the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center. Investigators say Braziel was caught on surveillance footage at multiple locations using the stolen AT&T rewards cards.



A U.S. Postal Service employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing AT&T rewards cards from the mail.

According to Austell police, the thefts took place between September 10, 2025, and December 14, 2025.

The backstory:

Investigators determined that city carrier Adrienne Braziel, who was assigned to the routes where the affected customers resided, was responsible for the missing cards. Braziel was caught on surveillance footage at multiple locations using the stolen AT&T rewards cards.

Braziel, 31, of Villa Rica, is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud.



She had been assigned to the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center located at 1800 James Jackson Parkway NW, Atlanta, Georgia.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft is encouraged to contact the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General Complaint Line at 1-888-877-7644.