PSC approves Georgia Power expansion amid protest

article

The Brief PSC votes 5–0 to approve Georgia Power’s 10-gigawatt expansion Protesters chanted and were escorted out before the vote Georgia Power says customers could save about $8.50 a month



Georgia regulators voted Friday to approve a major expansion of Georgia Power’s energy production, clearing the way for nearly 10 gigawatts of new capacity largely aimed at meeting the rapidly growing demand from data centers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia Power seeks $16B expansion to add 10 gigawatts to grid

What we know:

The Georgia Public Service Commission voted unanimously, 5–0, to approve a stipulated agreement allowing Georgia Power to move forward with producing about 9,885 megawatts of new energy through a mix of natural gas, battery storage, solar and power purchase agreements. The vote came after a lengthy, nearly three-and-a-half-hour meeting that featured emotional public opposition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia Power proposal could raise bills as company seeks to expand grid

Before the commission voted, multiple opponents spoke against the plan, raising concerns about future utility rates, transparency and long-term financial risk to customers. As commissioners began voting, protesters in the audience chanted, "Nay, nay, nay — the people say nay," while waving signs. Georgia State Patrol troopers appeared to escort protesters from the meeting room.

What they're saying:

Georgia Power and PSC officials said the agreement includes safeguards to protect current customers. The utility has agreed to financially backstop the new infrastructure through at least 2031, even if projected data center growth does not materialize. Georgia Power says the plan will put downward pressure on rates, saving the average residential customer about $8.50 a month — roughly $102 a year — between 2029 and 2031.

Commission leaders said the PSC does not regulate data center construction itself, but oversees how Georgia Power supplies electricity. Supporters argued the plan positions Georgia to handle unprecedented economic growth while preventing existing customers from paying for large new users.

The other side:

Opponents, however, warned that future ratepayers could still face higher costs and said the public deserves stronger oversight and clearer guarantees. Despite those objections, commissioners said the agreement resolves the state’s projected power needs through 2031, with options to revisit the plan if conditions change.